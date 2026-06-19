Frederick County Announces Proposed Legislation to Safeguard the Immigrant Community

FREDERICK, Md. – Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, joined by County Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett, shared steps County government has taken to establish protocols for staff interactions with federal immigration enforcement and announced new legislation titled the Values Act. This legislation, sponsored by Duckett, affirms Frederick County’s longstanding commitment to supporting and protecting the immigrant community.

“Frederick County is a community where everyone should feel safe seeking services, participating in public life, and being part of what makes our county strong,” said County Executive Fitzwater. “This proposed legislation reflects efforts we have already put into practice. The only way we can fulfill the Livable Frederick vision of a vibrant and unique community where people live, work, and thrive while enjoying a strong sense of place and belonging is if we stand alongside our immigrant neighbors.”

The proposed legislation codifies the County’s existing efforts to establish clear internal protocols for staff interactions with federal agents, provide training to employees, and reinforce policies governing how County buildings can be used. Existing County law already prohibits private entities from constructing detention facilities, and the County’s land use table does not permit private detention facilities.

“It is important that our commitment to welcoming, supporting, and protecting all members of our community including our immigrant neighbors is not dependent on any one administration but is clearly established in our County Code for years to come,” said County Council Vice President Duckett. “The Frederick County Values Act will provide clarity for residents, guidance for County employees, and reassurance to families who deserve to know that their local government is committed to serving them.”

Earlier this year, the County developed a protocol for interactions with immigration officials and held mandatory training for all frontline staff. The protocol outlines steps staff must follow if immigration officials arrive at a County facility, including how to handle requests to enter non‑public areas or access information. Staff also received guidance on how to identify and comply with a judicial warrant.

While immigration enforcement is primarily a federal responsibility, Fitzwater emphasized that local and state officials have meaningful roles to play in promoting public safety while upholding privacy, due process, and dignity. She reiterated her support for the Maryland General Assembly’s statewide ban on 287(g) agreements and cooperation agreements between local governments and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The County Executive and Council Vice President expressed appreciation to the Frederick County Immigrant Affairs Commission, advocates, and community members for their ongoing partnership and recommendations.

The proposed bill will be presented to the County Council this summer. The bill and staff report will be linked in the meeting agenda, which will be available at FrederickCountyMD.gov/Council.

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