WTO to open its doors to the public on 5 July

An opening ceremony in the Council Room, the major meeting room used by WTO members, will feature Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and representatives of the Swiss authorities.

Centre William Rappard is the first building in Geneva specifically constructed to house an international organization. Open Day gives visitors the opportunity to discover the rich history of the WTO's lakeside home and to explore its artwork.

Activities include guided tours of the building, which will be conducted in English, French and Spanish throughout the day. There will also be stands showcasing the diverse cultures and cuisines of WTO members and activities for children, such as story-telling and face-painting

An exhibition jointly organized by the WTO and the International Labour Organization (ILO), the original occupant of the building, will provide deeper insights into the evolution of the building and the various organizations that have occupied it over the years.

Sessions organized by the WTO's team of interpreters will explain what it is like to work as an interpreter and will invite visitors to try out the interpretation booths.

The full programme is available here.