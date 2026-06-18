Presidential Office thanks G7 leaders for joint statement

TAIWAN, June 18 - In their recently issued joint statement, the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) underscored the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law and reaffirmed their opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas and across the Taiwan Strait by force or coercion, stating that these issues should only be resolved peacefully through dialogue. In response to the statement, on June 17, Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) emphasized that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the region as a whole represent the broadest consensus within the international community, and are also closely tied to global core interests. The Office of the President sincerely thanks the G7 leaders for once again taking concrete action to demonstrate their support for peace, stability, and prosperity across the Taiwan Strait.

Spokesperson Kuo stressed that Taiwan stands on the frontline of the defense of democracy and serves as a cornerstone of global supply chain security. As a responsible member of the region and of the international community, Taiwan will continue to work with like-minded democratic partners to strengthen defense capabilities, supply chain resilience, and economic resilience. Together, we will safeguard our shared values of democracy and freedom, while promoting peace, prosperity, and development across the region and the world.

