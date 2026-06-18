President Lai attends reception for international press corps

TAIWAN, June 18 - On the morning of June 18, President Lai Ching-te attended a reception for the international press corps at the Taipei Guest House. In remarks, President Lai stated that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the institution of direct presidential elections in Taiwan, and that over the past 30 years, it has been proven time and time again within Taiwan’s society that democracy is irreversible. The president also emphasized that Taiwan’s achievements have received international acclaim, and that embracing the world and steadfastly upholding democracy and freedom have brought about the country’s prosperity and development. He stressed that Taiwan will resolutely cooperate with the international community to maintain the status quo of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. In closing, President Lai said that he looks forward to the international press corps’ continued interest in, coverage of, and support for Taiwan, helping the international community more deeply understand the free, resolute, and prosperous democratic Taiwan.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

Welcome to today’s reception. No matter how long you have lived in Taiwan or covered stories here, I believe you must have all gained a deep impression of this nation’s democracy, freedom, and vitality. I would like to take this special opportunity to thank all of you for contributing your expertise, and for upholding the spirit of press freedom as you carry out your work here. Your efforts enable the world to see Taiwan.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the institution of direct presidential elections in Taiwan. Thirty years ago, having bravely endured 38 years of martial law, our citizens went to the polls, showing their immense courage once again, this time in the face of missile threats from China. With a voter turnout of over 76 percent, this first direct presidential election sent a clear message to the international community:

First, Taiwan’s sovereignty rests in the hands of the people. Our nation belongs to the people, to whom the president is accountable, and they hold the right to determine the leader of their country.

Second, the building of a democratic Taiwan confers both legal authority and democratic legitimacy upon the government through direct popular sovereignty. Taiwan’s future can only be decided by its 23 million people.

Third, neither the Republic of China nor the People’s Republic of China is subordinate to the other, and Taiwan is not a part of the PRC.

Over these past 30 years, the people of Taiwan have determined their nation’s future, ballot by ballot. Through one peaceful transfer of power after another, our society has established that democracy is irreversible.

I also want to emphasize that Taiwan’s achievements over the past 30 years have received international acclaim. Last year, Taiwan ranked second in Asia in both the Democracy Index and the Freedom in the World report. Furthermore, among economies with a population exceeding 20 million, Taiwan’s World Competitiveness Ranking has been first globally for five consecutive years. Our economic growth rate last year was 8.76 percent, and it is projected to reach 9.64 percent this year. Also this year, Taiwan’s stock market capitalization achieved a ranking of fifth worldwide.

Through our role in global supply chains, advanced semiconductor manufacturing, AI applications, and computing infrastructure, Taiwan has won the trust of our international partners. This is enough to prove that embracing the world and steadfastly upholding democracy and freedom have brought about our prosperity and development.

The most significant piece of international news today is that the United States and Iran are on the verge of signing a peace agreement; we are seeing a new dawn for the Middle East. We also sincerely hope that the Russia-Ukraine war will end at the earliest possible juncture so that the Ukrainian people may soon be spared the suffering of war.

As for the development of the Indo-Pacific region, I would like to express my deep gratitude to the G7 for their latest joint statement, which reaffirms their opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea, South China Sea, and across the Taiwan Strait, particularly by force or coercion. Therefore, I reiterate here that Taiwan is willing to respond to the G7’s call and will resolutely cooperate with the international community to maintain the status quo of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We also call upon China to halt its military expansion in the South China Sea, East China Sea, and Taiwan Strait, and to renounce the use of force against Taiwan. Under the principles of parity and dignity, Taiwan is willing to engage in exchanges and cooperation with China to promote peace and mutual prosperity.

I want to express my gratitude once again to all of you for your interest in and coverage of Taiwan. We look forward to your continued support.

Today’s reception presents a rare opportunity for us to exchange views and deepen our understanding. I hope all of you will continue to bring your professional insights to bear as you share Taiwan’s story and help the international community more deeply understand our free, resolute, and prosperous democratic Taiwan. Thank you.

Also in attendance at the event was Chairman of the Taiwan Foreign Correspondents’ Club Thompson Chau.