US 550 Retaining Wall and Tunnel Repairs

This Project will take place just south of Ouray in Ouray County on US Highway 550.

The work includes:

Drilling stabilization anchors

Upgrading the face of the retaining wall (Mile Point 88.6)

Cleaning drainages

Repairing cracks

Repairing the tunnel liner in the Bear Creek Tunnel (MP 90.84)

The project is scheduled to begin in July and is expected to be completed by Late September 2026.