US 550 Retaining Wall and Tunnel Repairs

This Project will take place just south of Ouray in Ouray County on US Highway 550.
The work includes:
- Drilling stabilization anchors
- Upgrading the face of the retaining wall (Mile Point 88.6)
- Cleaning drainages
- Repairing cracks
- Repairing the tunnel liner in the Bear Creek Tunnel (MP 90.84)
The project is scheduled to begin in July and is expected to be completed by Late September 2026.
Project Facts
- Construction Cost: $1.9 million
- Contractor: Rock & Co
- Timeline: July 2026 to October 2026
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Location: US 550
- Nearest Town/City: Ouray
- Mile Point(s): MP 88.6
- County: Ouray
Project Benefits
Repair and maintenance of this retaining wall and tunnel will provide the following benefits:
- Protect this busy travel corridor
- Prolong the life and integrity of the existing structures
- Prevent dangerous driving conditions
- Reduce highway maintenance costs
Work Schedule
To be announced.
Traffic Impacts
- To be announced
- Refer to COtrip.org for real-time travel conditions and road closures