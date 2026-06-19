Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating St. Landry Parish Woman

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for 81-year-old Betty Campbell has been canceled. She has been located. Please refer all inquiries about this case to the Opelousas Police Department. Thank you for the assistance

St. Landry Parish – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Opelousas Police Department for 81-year-old Betty Campbell, who was last seen on March 25, 2026, at approximately 11:06 a.m., at Park and Railroad Avenue. She was discovered missing on March 25, 2026, at approximately 5:00 p.m. LSP received the request to issue an alert today at approximately 5:13 p.m.

Campbell is a black female with brown eyes and black/gray hair. She is 5’5” tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Campbell was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and carrying a large purse. She is believed to be on foot, walking in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Opelousas Police Department.