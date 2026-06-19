JACKSONVILLE NAMED “BEST-RUN CITY IN FLORIDA” BY WALLETHUB

Jacksonville was recently named the Best-Run City in Florida, according to WalletHub’s Best- & Worst-Run Cities in America (2026) ranking.

Overall, Jacksonville ranked as the 18th best-run city out of 148 in the United States. The city earned a particularly strong score for total budget per capita, placing 8th nationally in that category.

“We’re honored to be named the Best-Run City in Florida. This national recognition confirms what we already knew: Jacksonville is a city on the rise,” said Mayor Donna Deegan. “We manage the city efficiently, spend tax dollars wisely, and invest in priorities that deliver the greatest return for our citizens. That’s why Jacksonville has so much momentum right now — and we aren’t slowing down.”

WalletHub analysts compared the quality of public services delivered to residents with the overall budget to assess how effectively public funds are managed. Their analysis examined:

148 of the nation’s largest cities

A “Quality of Services” score based on 36 metrics

Six key service areas: Financial Stability, Education, Health, Safety, Economy, and Infrastructure & Pollution

The report also noted the complexities of governing growing cities and the ongoing need for leaders to balance community priorities with limited resources.

Source: WalletHub