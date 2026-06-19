Attorney General Griffin Announces Fraud and Consumer Protection Summit September 28-29 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK – Attorney General Tim Griffin issued the following statement announcing his annual summit for 2026:

“Building on the success of our past three annual summits, I am excited to announce that this year’s summit will focus on fraud and consumer protection, topics that are central to the work we do every day at the Office of the Attorney General. Our lineup of speakers will include attorney general colleagues and experts from around the country, as well as some who are on the front lines fighting fraud here in Arkansas.

“The Fraud and Consumer Protection Summit will be held Monday, September 28, and Tuesday, September 29, at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Breakfast and lunch will be provided the first day. Like previous summits, admission is free, but prior registration is required.

“The summit will cover such topics as identifying and avoiding common scams, recognizing price gouging, learning little-known truths about robocalls and text scams, understanding how we address Medicaid fraud, and much more.

“Everyone is impacted by fraud in one way or another, so this summit truly has something for everyone. We’ve had as many as 1,500 registrants for our previous summits, and I expect we’ll see a similar response this year. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for announcements of speakers.”

To register for the Fraud and Consumer Protection Summit, click here.

To download a PDF of this release, click here.

About Attorney General Tim Griffin

Tim Griffin was sworn in as the 57th Attorney General of Arkansas on January 10, 2023, having previously served as the state’s 20th Lieutenant Governor from 2015-2023. From 2011-2015, Griffin served as the 24th representative of Arkansas’s Second Congressional District, where he served on the House Committee on Ways and Means, House Armed Services Committee, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, House Committee on Ethics and House Committee on the Judiciary while also serving as a Deputy Whip for the Majority.

Griffin is currently an officer in the Arkansas Army National Guard and holds the rank of colonel. Griffin served as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps for more than 28 years. In 2005, Griffin was mobilized to active duty as an Army prosecutor at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and served with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in Mosul, Iraq.

His previous assignments include serving as the Commander of the 2d Legal Operations Detachment in New Orleans, Louisiana; the Commander of the 134th Legal Operations Detachment at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; and as a Senior Legislative Advisor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness at the Pentagon. Griffin earned a master’s degree in strategic studies as a Distinguished Honor Graduate from the U.S. Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania.

Griffin also served as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, and Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Political Affairs for President George W. Bush; Special Assistant to Assistant Attorney General Michael Chertoff, Criminal Division, U.S. Department of Justice; Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Arkansas; Senior Investigative Counsel, Government Reform and Oversight Committee, U.S. House of Representatives; and Associate Independent Counsel, Office of Independent Counsel David M. Barrett, In re: HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros.

Griffin is a graduate of Magnolia High School, Hendrix College in Conway, and Tulane Law School in New Orleans. He attended graduate school at Oxford University. He is admitted to practice law in Arkansas (active) and Louisiana (inactive). Griffin lives in Little Rock with his wife, Elizabeth, a Camden native, and their three children.

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