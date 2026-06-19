Family Ties Air, Plumbing & Drain Announces Strategic Acquisition Initiative in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties

"Families Serving Families" "Families Serving Families"

Family Ties Air, Plumbing & Drain today announced the launch of a strategic acquisition initiative.

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family Ties Air, Plumbing & Drain, one of the Inland Empire's fastest-growing residential home service companies, today announced the launch of a strategic acquisition initiative focused on partnering with and acquiring high-quality HVAC, plumbing, drain, and electrical service businesses throughout Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.The company is actively seeking conversations with business owners who are exploring succession planning, retirement, growth opportunities, or strategic partnerships.Led by home services entrepreneur Jeremy Prevost, Family Ties Air, Plumbing & Drain was formed through the combination of several respected service brands and has quickly established itself as a leading provider of residential HVAC, plumbing, and drain services throughout the Inland Empire. The company is investing heavily in employee development, technology, training, customer experience, and operational excellence to build a platform capable of supporting long-term regional growth."Our vision is simple—we want to build the premier home services company in the Inland Empire while preserving the legacy and reputation that local business owners have spent decades creating," said Jeremy Prevost, Partner in Family Ties Air, Plumbing & Drain."We understand that selling a business is about far more than numbers. It's about employees, customers, families, and communities. Our goal is to provide business owners with a path forward that rewards their hard work while creating additional opportunities for their team members and customers."Family Ties is specifically interested in acquiring or partnering with:* Residential HVAC Companies* Plumbing Service Companies* Drain & Sewer Specialists* Electrical Service Companies* Multi-Trade Home Service BusinessesThe company is open to a variety of transaction structures, including full acquisitions, partial ownership transitions, succession planning arrangements, and strategic partnerships.Unlike many private equity consolidators, Family Ties emphasizes maintaining local relationships, preserving customer trust, and investing heavily in employee training and career development. The company believes long-term growth is achieved through exceptional customer experiences, strong leadership, and industry-leading training programs."Our industry is changing rapidly," added Prevost. "Many owners are looking for an exit strategy, while others want resources to continue growing. We believe there is tremendous opportunity to combine great local companies under a shared vision of customer service, employee development, accountability, and operational excellence."Business owners interested in confidential discussions regarding acquisition opportunities are encouraged to contact Family Ties Air, Plumbing & Drain directly.### About Family Ties Air, Plumbing & DrainFamily Ties Air, Plumbing & Drain is a leading residential HVAC, plumbing, and drain service provider serving homeowners throughout Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Built on a foundation of education, transparency, employee development, and customer-first service, the company is committed to delivering industry-leading experiences while creating long-term career opportunities for its team members and trusted solutions for homeowners.

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