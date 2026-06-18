Four vehicle injury crash on I15, near Fort Hall

BINGHAM COUNTY-The Idaho State Police is investigating a four-vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 10:39 am, on June 18th, 2026, southbound on interstate 15 at milepost 84, near Fort Hall in Bingham County.

The following vehicles and drivers were involved in the crash:

A 2018 Toyota Rav4, driven by a 27 year-old male from Pocatello.

A 2024 Ford Maverick , driven by a 84 year-old male from Pocatello.

A 2022 BMW was driven by a 65 year-old male from Chubbuck. His passenger, a 63 year-old female, from Chubbuck was in the vehicle.

A 2026 Genesis was driven by a 60 year-old male from Cardiff, California. His passenger, 59 year-old female, from San Diego, California was in the vehicle.

The Toyota Rav4 was driving southbound and attempted to use the crossover at milepost 84. The Ford Maveric, also driving southbound and hit the RAV4. The BMW then hit the Ford Maverick and then the Genesis hit the BMW.

The driver of the Ford Maverick and the passenger of the Genesis were transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. All drivers and passengers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The left lane of travel was blocked for approximately one hour for the investigation.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Hall EMS.

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3490/3725

Posted in District 5 - Southeastern Idaho