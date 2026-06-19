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Supreme Court rules for Black death row inmate from Mississippi over racial bias in makeup of jury

Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel

239 N. Lamar St., Ste. 404
Jackson, MS 39201

Phone: (601)359-5733
Facsimile: (601)359-5050

Email: KNobile@pcc.state.ms.us

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Supreme Court rules for Black death row inmate from Mississippi over racial bias in makeup of jury

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