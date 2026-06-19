Supreme Court rules for Black death row inmate from Mississippi over racial bias in makeup of jury
Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel
239 N. Lamar St., Ste. 404
Jackson, MS 39201
Phone: (601)359-5733
Facsimile: (601)359-5050
Email: KNobile@pcc.state.ms.us
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