Supreme Court rules for Black death row inmate from Mississippi over racial bias in makeup of jury

Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel 239 N. Lamar St., Ste. 404

Jackson, MS 39201 Phone: (601)359-5733

Facsimile: (601)359-5050 Email: KNobile@pcc.state.ms.us Frequently Asked Questions

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