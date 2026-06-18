NEBRASKA, June 18 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, Governor’s Office - (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Reissues Order to Ensure Continued Supplies to Wildfire-Impacted Areas

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has reissued an executive order to ensure the continued hauling of hay and other supplies to areas devastated by wildfires. The order relaxes rules for commercial motor carriers operating in the state of Nebraska.

The latest order will remain in place through July 14.

A link to the order (26-15) can be found on the Governor’s website here: https://govdocs.nebraska.gov/docs/pilot/pubs/eoindex.html