Camp Atterbury Hosts Junior ROTC and Lt. Gov Micah Beckwith [Image 9 of 10]

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: Junior ROTC students test their water operation skills in a race that included carrying their own boat, rowing it across a pond, and recovering from a capsized boat, Wednesday, June 17, 2026, near Edinburgh, Indiana. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonah Alvarez). Date Taken: 06.17.2026 Date Posted: 06.18.2026 15:35 Photo ID: 9760573 VIRIN: 260617-Z-DR049-1032 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.84 MB Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Atterbury Hosts Junior ROTC and Lt. Gov Micah Beckwith [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Jonah Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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