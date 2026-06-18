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Camp Atterbury Hosts Junior ROTC and Lt. Gov Micah Beckwith [Image 9 of 10]

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Camp Atterbury Hosts Junior ROTC and Lt. Gov Micah Beckwith

Junior ROTC students test their water operation skills in a race that included carrying their own boat, rowing it across a pond, and recovering from a capsized boat, Wednesday, June 17, 2026, near Edinburgh, Indiana. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonah Alvarez).

Date Taken: 06.17.2026
Date Posted: 06.18.2026 15:35
Photo ID: 9760573
VIRIN: 260617-Z-DR049-1032
Resolution: 6720x4480
Size: 2.84 MB
Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
Web Views: 2
Downloads: 1

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Camp Atterbury Hosts Junior ROTC and Lt. Gov Micah Beckwith [Image 9 of 10]

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