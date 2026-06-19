A Signal for Change: Diaspora Leaders Call for Caribbean Healthcare Transformation

From (L-R): Leo Williams, Michelle Ottey, Ative Ennis, Stacey Luces, Denise Williams and Raymond Levy.

We WHISTLE Global brings together diaspora and regional leaders to drive solutions in healthcare, innovation and development.

The size of our islands will not define the Caribbean's next chapter, but rather our ability to mobilise the strength of our community.” — Denise Williams, Co-Founder, We WHISTLE Global

MONTEGO BAY, ST JAMES, JAMAICA, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caribbean healthcare, economic development, and regional resilience took centre stage at Signal Jamaica, hosted by We WHISTLE Global ’s (WHISTLE), private diaspora leadership group . The event, which took place on Wednesday, June 17, saw members of the global Caribbean diaspora gathered at S Hotel Montego Bay to explore how the region's most accomplished leaders can better coordinate expertise, investment, and influence to address some of the Caribbean's most pressing challenges.Under the theme " Caribbean Power. Global Impact ," the event brought together healthcare executives, investors, entrepreneurs, and development leaders from across the Caribbean and its diaspora. Participants examined how stronger collaboration between local stakeholders and the global Caribbean community can accelerate solutions in healthcare, economic growth, innovation, and disaster resilience."The size of our islands will not define the Caribbean's next chapter, but by our ability to mobilise the strength of our global community. We are calling on Caribbean leaders everywhere to invest their expertise, relationships, influence, and capital in the region's future. The opportunity is too great, and the challenges too urgent, for us to work in silos," said Denise Williams, Co-Founder and Chief Growth and Impact Officer of We WHISTLE Global.The event’s panel of experts spoke about healthcare as one of the clearest examples of where diaspora expertise, investment, and partnerships could help accelerate progress across the region.Healthcare emerged as a central focus of the event's panel discussion. Noting that Hurricane Melissa exposed vulnerabilities across Jamaica's healthcare system by damaging facilities and disrupting services, speakers underscored the need for more resilient infrastructure, stronger community-based healthcare programmes, and greater cross-sector and cross-border collaboration."There's a silent pandemic across the Caribbean: seven out of ten deaths are caused by chronic diseases, many of them linked to lifestyle. We're trying to cauterise that pandemic by taking a different approach," said Ative Ennis, President and CEO of MTE Group and Senior Research Fellow and Head of Business at the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre."When we talk about the rise of chronic diseases across the region, there are intrinsic links between hypertension, diabetes, and other preventable conditions. If we can begin changing and socialising our mindsets at the community level, within our families and communities, you would be amazed at the impact it could have on the health of our population."Raymond Levy, Founder and President of Total Medical Management and Founder of Breaking Healthcare Barriers, shared how diaspora networks helped mobilise more than 200 doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals to support Jamaica's recovery following Hurricane Melissa. He emphasised that long-term healthcare resilience depends on strengthening local systems and investing in the professionals already serving Caribbean communities."The future generations of the Caribbean diaspora need us to think differently and work together to solve problems in a greater way," said Stacey Luces, Co-Founder and Chief Purpose Officer of We WHISTLE Global.Leo Williams, a transformational executive and strategic advisor, encouraged attendees to view the Caribbean's global reach as a strategic advantage."We come from small islands with small populations. Typically, one might look at that as a disadvantage, but it’s one of our greatest strengths," Williams said, noting that the Caribbean's global diaspora represents a powerful network for investment, innovation, and problem-solving.Keith Levy, Chairman of Jamaica National Group Limited and a member of We WHISTLE Global, delivered the event's closing charge, challenging attendees to think beyond individual success and toward collective legacy."At some point, you have to look at yourself and say, what do you want your overall legacy to be?" Levy said. "I think we would all say we want to be part of a greater community."The S Hotel’s rooftop was packed with local and diaspora leaders representing healthcare, finance, entrepreneurship, technology, and development for SIGNAL Jamaica, reflecting WHISTLE's mission to transform Caribbean power into global impact by connecting capital, expertise, and opportunities across borders.

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