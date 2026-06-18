CBP officers seize over $984K in cocaine this weekend at Laredo Field Office ports of entry

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Field Office ports of entry seized cocaine valued at more than $984,000 in two separate enforcement actions.

The most seizure occurred on Saturday, June 13, at Camino Real Bridge in Eagle Pass, when a CBP officer referred a 53-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a 2015 Toyota Camry for secondary inspection. Following a nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 13 packages containing a total of 22.97 pounds of suspected cocaine hidden within the vehicle. The narcotics have a street value of $306,723.

Packages containing nearly 23 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The other seizure occurred on Friday, June 12, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge in Laredo, when a CBP officer referred a 56-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a 2020 Nissan Frontier pickup for secondary inspection. Following a thorough canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 20 packages containing a total of 50.75 pounds of suspected cocaine hidden within the vehicle. The narcotics have a street value of $677,617.

Packages containing 50.75 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry.

In each enforcement action, CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the drivers and are investigating both seizures.

"These back-to-back cocaine seizures at different ports of entry within the Laredo Field Office area of responsibility underscore not only the reality of the drug threat we face daily, but our officers’ keen ability to apply inspection experience and technology to take down these drug loads," said Director, Field Operations Donald R. Kusser, Laredo Field Office. "These drugs will not reach American streets thanks to the continuous vigilance of our frontline officers."

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers along the southwest border stop illegal activity and facilitate lawful entry for millions of legitimate travelers into the United States.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X @DFOLaredo and Instagram @dfolaredo and Facebook@LaredoFieldOfficeOFODirectorDonaldR.Kusser as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection at X @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.