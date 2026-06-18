CBP Miami Seizes Over 16,000 Counterfeit FIFA World Cup 2026™ Jerseys

MIAMI, Fla – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Miami announced today the seizure of 8,400 counterfeit Nike soccer jerseys, valued at a domestic total of $252,000 and a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price of $840,000. This significant seizure occurred on June 17, 2026, at Miami International Airport as part of the ongoing Trade Special Operation World Cup.

The intercepted shipment was manifested as "T-shirts," originated from China, and was destined for Brazil. This latest seizure is directly linked to a previous interdiction on June 8, 2026, where CBP officers also seized 7,857 counterfeit Nike jerseys, valued at $412,492.50 domestically with an MSRP of $1,374,975. Both shipments involved the same shipper and consignee, indicating a pattern of illicit trade.

Counterfeit FIFA World Cup 2026 Jerseys originating from China

The earlier seizure on June 8, 2026, involved jerseys identified as Team Brazil soccer jerseys bearing the Nike brand trademark. The interception occurred on May 22, 2026, when CBP officers at Miami International Airport intercepted a shipment in transit from China to Brazil, also manifested as "T-Shirts." These jerseys were seized for violating intellectual property rights, specifically the Swoosh Design owned by Nike, Inc.

CBP routinely utilizes intelligence gathering and analysis of past trends before major events such as the Super Bowl and World Cup. This enforcement action focused on recipients who accept shipments of goods that violate intellectual property rights of companies owning trademarks and copyrights associated with the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and related merchandise. Similar operations across the country have resulted in the seizure of thousands of items infringing on intellectual property rights.

The shipments originated from China and were destined for locations both within and outside of the United States.

"These seizures underscore CBP's unwavering commitment to protecting American consumers and businesses from the harmful effects of counterfeit goods," said Miami/Tampa Director of Field Operations Daniel Alonso. "Under Trade Special Operation World Cup, our officers are vigilant in identifying and intercepting these illicit shipments, disrupting criminal networks, and safeguarding the integrity of our trade."

CBP has made over 1,400 seizures relating to the FIFA World Cup, totaling over $23 million in MSRP had the goods been genuine. CBP's seizure of fake goods is more than protecting intellectual property rights. It's protecting economic security, preventing proceeds from reaching the hands of criminal organizations, and stopping an illegal enterprise that profits from forced labor.

The rapid growth of e-commerce enables consumers to easily purchase millions of products online, but this access also gives counterfeit and pirated goods more ways to enter the U.S. economy. Counterfeit commodities fund smugglers and organized crime. Consumers often believe they are buying genuine products but soon realize the items are substandard.

In addition to sports-related merchandise, commonly counterfeited items include fake medications, perfumes, cosmetics, children’s toys and costumes, fashion, jewelry, luxury products, and unsafe electronics and automotive parts, which can pose serious health and safety risks to American consumers due to inferior or harmful materials.

CBP reminds consumers to shop from reputable online sources. E-commerce sales have contributed to large volumes of low-value, small packages being imported into the United States. Over 90% of all counterfeit seizures occur in the international mail and express environments, which are channels for small, e-commerce packages destined for the U.S. Many of these shipments contain counterfeit goods that pose the same health, safety, and economic security risks as large, containerized shipments.

To learn more about what CBP is doing every day to protect Americans from counterfeit goods, and more about the Truth Behind Counterfeits public awareness campaign, please visit: https://www.cbp.gov/trade/fakegoodsrealdangers.

CBP protects the intellectual property rights of American businesses through an aggressive Intellectual Property Rights enforcement program, safeguarding them from unfair competition and malicious intent while upholding American innovation and ingenuity. Suspected violations can be reported to CBP here.

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Florida stop illegal activity and facilitate lawful commerce into and out of the United States.

Intellectual property rights violations can also be reported to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center at https://www.iprcenter.gov/referral/ or by telephone at 1-866-IPR-2060.

Follow CBP on X @DFOFlorida. Visit CBP’s YouTube channel to learn more about how CBP’s Office of Field Operations secures our nation’s borders.