SEOUL NOW Successfully Concludes New York Pop-Up, Connecting K-Brands with Global Consumers

Interior of the pop-up store viewed from the outside Inside the pop-up store as seen from the inside The interior of the pop-up store seen at night

Event confirms North American demand for premium Korean casualwear and beauty products; scheduled to return with an expanded scale in September 2026

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEOUL NOW : THE COLLECTIVE, a pop-up event showcasing a curated selection of emerging Korean fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, has successfully concluded its two-week immersive exhibition in the heart of SoHo, New York. Held from May 19 through June 1, the event played a pivotal role in introducing the latest trends in contemporary Korean culture to North American consumers, creators, and industry professionals.Developed by Global Link Ventures , this cultural retail platform provided a space for Korean businesses to directly engage with the U.S. market through interactive brand experiences and community programming. Visitors to the core shopping district enjoyed a variety of activations, including exclusive product collections, live creative installations, and specialty beverage experiences, alongside the interactive "Seoul Passport" visitor program.According to market feedback gathered during the two-week activation, there is a distinctly growing demand for premium Korean casualwear in the United States. The outerwear, hoodie, and contemporary streetwear categories recorded the strongest performance. Participating K-beauty brands also achieved high engagement by actively utilizing product demonstrations to directly collect valuable consumer feedback regarding local market preferences.Moving beyond a simple retail sales outlet, the pop-up served as a crucial business networking hub. It accelerated successful global expansion opportunities for participating companies by facilitating ongoing dialogues and exchanges between Korean brands and North American buyers, media professionals, and potential retail partners.Sooan Choi, Executive Director of Global Link Ventures, stated, “SEOUL NOW was created to provide a meaningful platform for Korean brands to connect directly with international consumers”. She added that beyond driving short-term sales, the event significantly contributed to helping participating brands gather real market feedback, build local awareness, and establish valuable strategic relationships within the U.S. market.The event featured a rich lineup of specialized brands spanning multiple industries:Fashion & Accessories: Participants included ILLE LAN, showcasing modern and sophisticated jewelry; GLOW EVENING CLUB, a contemporary fashion label; LIAOND, focusing on minimalist designs ; and YJACK, known for premium essentials crafted from high-quality cotton.Beauty & Skincare: The sector successfully introduced Rated Green's clean haircare , INMI SEOUL's modern skincare based on traditional ingredients , and ELROEL's innovative products fusing makeup and skincare.Lifestyle: MUBEANS COFFEE provided a unique experience connecting culture and community through specialty coffee.Following the successful outcome of the May event, organizers officially announced that SEOUL NOW will return to New York in September 2026. The upcoming event in the second half of the year plans to feature a significantly expanded venue, a strengthened lineup of participating brands, and further developed consumer experience programs. Applications are currently being actively accepted for cultural, lifestyle, beauty, and fashion brands seeking to enter and solidify their presence in the U.S. market.

Korean Fashion and Beauty Brands Opened a Pop-Up in NYC #kbeauty #seoul #trend

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