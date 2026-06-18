Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Statement From Attorney General Jay Jones on Spotsylvania Circuit Court Opinion Denying Preliminary Injunction Against Virginia's Assault Weapons Ban

RICHMOND, Va.-- Attorney General Jay Jones released the following statement after the Spotsylvania Circuit Court denied the plaintiff's motion for a preliminary injunction in Curtis v. Katz, a challenge to the assault weapons ban passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Spanberger.

“The Court’s decision today in Curtis v. Katz is an important step in ensuring that Virginia’s assault weapons ban will go into effect on July 1. The Commonwealth will defend against any appeal in this case and will continue to defend the assault weapons ban in every case to keep Virginians safe.”

Published on: June 18, 2026

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