Statement From Attorney General Jay Jones on Spotsylvania Circuit Court Opinion Denying Preliminary Injunction Against Virginia's Assault Weapons Ban
Commonwealth of Virginia
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Jay Jones
Attorney General
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Richmond, Virginia 23219
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Statement From Attorney General Jay Jones on Spotsylvania Circuit Court Opinion Denying Preliminary Injunction Against Virginia's Assault Weapons Ban
RICHMOND, Va.-- Attorney General Jay Jones released the following statement after the Spotsylvania Circuit Court denied the plaintiff's motion for a preliminary injunction in Curtis v. Katz, a challenge to the assault weapons ban passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Spanberger.
“The Court’s decision today in Curtis v. Katz is an important step in ensuring that Virginia’s assault weapons ban will go into effect on July 1. The Commonwealth will defend against any appeal in this case and will continue to defend the assault weapons ban in every case to keep Virginians safe.”
Published on: June 18, 2026
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