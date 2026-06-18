State Police Arrest Bridgeville Man with Stolen Gun and Drugs in Kent County

Date Posted: Thursday, June 18th, 2026

The Delaware State Police have arrested 26-year-old Kurtrell Wynder, from Bridgeville, Delaware, for felony gun and drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday in Camden.

On June 16, 2026, at approximately 5:00 p.m., members of the Delaware State Police Kent County Special Investigations Unit were patrolling Berrytown Road near Willow Grove Road when they saw a Dodge Durango commit a traffic violation. Detectives pulled the Durango over and spoke to the driver, identified as Kurtrell Wynder. During a consent search of the Durango, detectives found the following items:

Loaded 9mm handgun

Approximately 3.9 grams of heroin (approximately 130 bags)

Approximately .02 grams of cocaine

Drug paraphernalia

Following a computer check, detectives learned that the recovered handgun had previously been reported stolen to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Winder was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace, and committed to the Department of Correction on a $33,601 secured bond.

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possess, Purchase, Own, or Control a Deadly Weapon, Semi Auto or Auto, by a Person Prohibited who also Possesses Controlled Substance (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon – Firearm (Felony)

Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possess, Consume a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance except Human Growth Hormone without a Prescription

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Failure to Signal

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.