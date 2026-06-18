State Police Arrest Two Following Pursuit in a Stolen Car in Kent County

Date Posted: Thursday, June 18th, 2026

The Delaware State Police have arrested 19–year-old Aveion Edwards-Thomas and a 16-year-old male, both from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, following a pursuit in a stolen car Wednesday night in Kent County.

On June 17, 2026, at approximately 8:30 p.m., troopers saw a Nissan Altima, that was reported stolen in Pennsylvania, traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway near Walnut Shade Road. Troopers tried to pull it over, but it sped away. During the pursuit, the Altima drove through the community of Canterbury Crossing, collided with a DSP Tahoe, and continued to drive recklessly and at a high rate of speed on several area Kent County roads. The Altima ultimately came to a stop after stop sticks were deployed, and the vehicle struck the wire rope guardrail in the median on Route 1 near Twin Willows Road. The driver, identified as Aveion Edwards-Thomas, and a 16-year-old passenger, were not injured and taken into custody without incident.

Edwards-Thomas was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace, and committed to the Department of Correction on a $2,900 cash bond.

Receiving Stolen Property over $1,500 (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Malicious Mischief by a Motor Vehicle

Multiple Traffic Violations

The 16-year-old was also taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace, and released to a parent/guardian on a $2,000 unsecured bond.

Receiving Stolen Property over $1,500 (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.