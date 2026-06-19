ManMade Kennels Grows Into a Three-Breed Network Across the U.S. and Europe

Sarah & Edward Perez, ManMade Kennels Founders Mark & Moniek, ManMade Kennels Europe Manmade Kennels Family.

Partner teams in California and the Netherlands now breed French Bulldogs and Old English Bulldogs alongside the Oklahoma kennel's XL American Bullies.

CHICKASHA, OK, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ManMade Kennels made its name breeding XL American Bullies and pitbulls in Oklahoma. Twenty years later, the operation has grown into a three-breed network that spans two continents.Founded in 2006 by Edward and Sarah Perez, ManMade Kennels built its reputation on XL American Bullies and pitbulls. That foundation has since expanded across the United States and Europe, with partner teams now breeding French Bulldogs in California and French Bulldogs and Old English Bulldogs in the Netherlands.In the Bay Area, father-and-son team Ray Rivera Sr. and Ray Rivera Jr. run ManMade Kennels West Coast , breeding rare-colored French Bulldogs alongside XL American Bullies. Across the Atlantic, Mark and Moniek de Regt run ManMade Kennels Europe out of Hellevoetsluis, Netherlands, where they have shifted their focus entirely to Old English Bulldogs and French Bulldogs.That shift was deliberate. It answers a problem the breed has struggled with for years.French Bulldogs and English Bulldogs are brachycephalic breeds, with short muzzles and compressed airways that can cause serious breathing difficulty, especially in heat or after exertion. The issue has drawn regulatory attention in the Netherlands, where short-muzzled breeding has faced restrictions in recent years over documented welfare concerns. The de Regts built their program around addressing it, breeding French Bulldogs selected for longer muzzles and Old English Bulldogs, a type developed to be sounder than the traditional flat-faced English Bulldog. Their dogs are bred for longer noses and backs that hold up under normal movement, and for a structure that lets them move and breathe the way a healthy dog should.That runs counter to the breeding that made these breeds controversial in the first place. While some breeders have pushed toward flatter faces regardless of the cost to the dog, ManMade Europe has bred back toward a standard built for soundness rather than exaggeration."We wanted to give the French Bulldog a better life," the de Regts said of the shift, "longer airways, the ability to run and jump, and a lower risk of the back problems this breed is known for."The Bay Area team takes the same priority seriously. Ray Rivera Jr. has built a reputation breeding French Bulldogs with full health panels and clear genetic testing, alongside the rare coloring that has made dogs like Gracie, a Merle and Isabella-patterned Frenchie, widely known within the breed community.All three operations share the same priority, letting structure and health drive the standard rather than appearance alone.ManMade Kennels now delivers puppies across the United States and to international buyers in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and other regions, with each location bringing its own specialty under one shared name.To mark twenty years, ManMade Kennels released an anthem honoring the people behind the name. The track traces the kennel's two decades and the family that built it, from Oklahoma to the Bay Area to Europe, and frames the work as a lasting legacy rather than a passing trend. The anthem is available on ManMade Kennels' YouTube channel.About ManMade KennelsFounded in 2006 by Edward and Sarah Perez, ManMade Kennels specializes in XL American Bully and pitbull breeding, with partner teams breeding French Bulldogs in California and French Bulldogs and Old English Bulldogs in the Netherlands. Based in Chickasha, Oklahoma, the kennel operates a national breeder network and ships internationally. More information is available at ManMadeKennels.com.

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