Rare Breed Plumbing, Heating, and Air Expands Into HVAC With New Name

Rare Breed Plumbing, Heating, and Air Logo

Rare Breed Plumbing expands into HVAC, now serving Salt Lake City, Sandy & Bountiful. Read now!

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rare Breed Plumbing has a new name and added services to better serve Northern Utah residents.The Salt Lake Valley-based home services company is expanding under a new name, Rare Breed Plumbing, Heating, and Air, adding full heating and air conditioning to the plumbing services it has built its reputation on. The updated name reflects what the company can now offer: a single, family-owned option for two of the most essential systems in any home or business.Court Lundberg, Owner and Founder, put it simply: "We've been blessed with overwhelming support on the plumbing side because we delivered a rare level of service, we treat our customers like neighbors. Adding full HVAC service is about giving more Utahns access to a family-owned company for one of the most critical systems in their home. The new name simply reflects everything our team can now handle for you."The expanded HVAC services now include AC repair, AC installation and replacement, AC maintenance and tune-ups, furnace repair, furnace installation and replacement, heating maintenance, and emergency same-day service. Existing plumbing services, drains, water heaters, pipe repair, and more, remain fully available.For customers across the valley, the expansion means one call covers more ground. Whether it's AC repair in Salt Lake, a furnace replacement in Sandy, or air conditioning repair in Bountiful, the same team that handles plumbing is now equipped for heating and cooling too. HVAC and AC service in Utah is available through the same system existing customers already use, check the service area or book an appointment online

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.