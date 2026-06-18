City of Boston Invites Residents and Visitors to Celebrate Juneteenth Across the City

Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston announced a series of Juneteenth events taking place across the city, inviting residents and visitors to commemorate Black freedom, honor the legacy of those who fought for liberation, and celebrate the vibrant culture, resilience, and contributions of Black communities.

As Boston joins communities across the nation in commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States, Juneteenth offers an opportunity to reflect on a more complete story of American freedom. By honoring the struggles, contributions, and achievements of Black Americans, Juneteenth helps deepen our collective understanding of the nation’s past and the ongoing work of building a more just future.

“Juneteenth is both a celebration of freedom and an opportunity to reflect on how we continue building a Boston where every resident belongs and can thrive,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As we mark the 250th anniversary of the United States, Juneteenth reminds us that freedom isn’t real until it reaches every community, and telling the fuller story of our nation means honoring the generations of Black Americans whose courage and leadership have shaped our city and our country. I encourage everyone to join us in celebrating, learning, and building community across Boston.”

Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony

Thursday, June 18 | 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Boston City Hall Plaza and City Hall Mezzanine

The City of Boston’s annual Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony will bring together residents, community leaders, and elected officials to honor Black liberation, resilience, culture, and community. This year’s theme, “Juneteenth Brings Balance to America’s Celebration of Freedom,” highlights the importance of telling a fuller American story.

The ceremony will include remarks from City leaders, a keynote address, a libation ceremony honoring ancestors, cultural performances, the official Juneteenth proclamation, and the raising of the Juneteenth flag at City Hall Plaza.

Unity Walk

Thursday, June 18 | 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Harambee Park, 15 Talbot Avenue Dorchester, MA 02124

Join us for the Unity Walk, a meaningful opportunity for neighbors, faith leaders, and public safety officials to come together and walk side-by-side for peace in our neighborhoods.

The walk begins at 6:00 p.m. at Harambee Park in Dorchester and is led by the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services Faith-Based Initiatives Program. All community members are welcome to join.

Beacon Hill Juneteenth Celebration and Flag Raising Ceremony

Friday, June 19 | 10:00 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

46 Joy Street, Beacon Hill

Hosted by the Museum of African American History, the Beacon Hill Juneteenth Celebration transforms historic Joy Street into a vibrant community festival featuring live music, spoken word performances, local Black-owned businesses, food vendors, family activities, storytelling, and free admission to the African Meeting House and Abiel Smith School.

Taking place in one of the nation’s most significant historic Black neighborhoods, the event connects Boston’s rich history of Black activism and leadership with contemporary celebrations of freedom and community.

Juneteenth Freedom Day at Franklin Park

Saturday, June 20 | 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Franklin Park, The Playstead

The annual Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration at Franklin Park will bring together families, neighbors, community organizations, artists, and culture bearers from across Boston and the Commonwealth for a day of music, fellowship, education, and celebration.

This community gathering honors the spirit of Juneteenth through shared experiences, cultural expression, and opportunities for residents of all ages to connect and celebrate together in one of Boston’s most historic public spaces.

“While Juneteenth may be a fairly new federal holiday, its roots as a celebration of freedom run generations deep in Boston's Black communities. The City is proud to support that legacy and to help ensure it is recognized and celebrated in every neighborhood,” said Mariangely Solis Cervera, Chief of the Equity and Inclusion Cabinet for the City of Boston. “We invite all residents to learn more about the history and significance of Juneteenth, and to join one of the many community celebrations taking place this year.”

In addition to these featured events, dozens of community-led celebrations, educational programs, cultural performances, and family activities will take place throughout Boston during Juneteenth week.

“Juneteenth is both a celebration and a call to remembrance. It honors the perseverance of those who endured slavery, the generations who fought for civil rights, and the communities that continue to advance justice today. Throughout Boston, residents will gather to share stories, culture, music, and fellowship while recognizing that the pursuit of freedom has always required courage, collective action, and hope. We invite everyone to join us in commemorating this important chapter of American history,” said Lori Nelson, Senior Advisor on Racial Justice.

Residents can view the complete calendar of events and learn more at boston.gov/juneteenth.

About Juneteenth

Juneteenth National Independence Day became a federal holiday in 2021. The holiday commemorates the day enslaved African Americans in Texas learned of their freedom on June 19, 1865, marking the effective end of slavery in the United States. Across the country, Juneteenth is celebrated through community gatherings, education, cultural traditions, and acts of remembrance.

For more information and a full list of events, visit boston.gov/juneteenth.