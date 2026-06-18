Fredericksburg District: Weekly Travel Alert for June 21-27, 2026

I-95 Northbound

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Sunday – Monday, 10 p.m.-4:30 a.m. and Monday – Friday, 9 p.m.-4:30 a.m. Milling and paving near exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) between mile markers 142-144 in Stafford County. Single lane closures begin at 9 p.m. (10 p.m. Sunday) and double lane closures begin at 10 p.m. (11 p.m. Sunday). All northbound lanes reopen by 4:30 a.m.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) On- and Off-Ramp Closures

Sunday – Tuesday, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Varying on- and off-ramp closures for I-95 northbound at exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) for milling and paving. The following ramps are scheduled to be closed this upcoming week:

Sunday – Monday

I-95 northbound on-ramp from Route 1 closed

Monday – Tuesday

Route 610 eastbound on-ramp to I-95 northbound closed, 10 p.m.-5 a.m.

I-95 northbound off-ramp to Route 610 westbound closed, 10 p.m.-5 a.m.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 144-142. Pavement edge line marking following recent paving.

Caroline County

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures and shoulder closures between Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road in Spotsylvania and Ladysmith Road in Caroline. Fiber installation under permit.

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures and shoulder closures between Ladysmith Road and Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard). Utility work under permit.

Route 2 (Main Street)

Starting Monday, June 22, Main Street in the Town of Bowling Green will be closed between Courthouse Lane and Oak Ridge Street for a town utility project under permit. Travelers should follow the posted detour route using Route 207/Route 301 and East Broaddus Avenue. The road closure is anticipated to be in place for about two weeks.

Route 17 (Tidewater Trail). near Route 301

Sunday – Wednesday, 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Paving on Sunday evening, followed by pavement marking work on Monday-Wednesday evenings. Alternating lane closures near the Route 301 intersection.

Route 17 (Tidewater Trail) Northbound

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing. Alternating lane closures between Hazelwood Lane and Mount Creek Bridge.

Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard)

Thursday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Milling and paving. Alternating lane closures between Polecat Creek bridge and Devils Three Jump Road.

Route 676 (Devils Three Jump Road)

Thursday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Alternating lane closures between Route 207 and Nelson Hill Road.

Route 301 Northbound

Sunday – Wednesday, 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Pavement marking work between O'Brien Court and Route 301 Business (East Broaddus Avenue).

City of Fredericksburg

Route 1

Sunday – Friday, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound between Fall Hill Avenue and Falmouth Bridge. Intersection improvement project.

Fall Hill Avenue

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Fall Hill Avenue between Bridgewater Street and Wallace Street. Intersection improvement project.

Princess Anne Street

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures on Princess Anne Street between Route 1 and Amaret Street. Intersection improvement project.

Essex County

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m and 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Bridge repairs on Route 17 northbound between Tappahannock and the Caroline County line. Alternating lane closures.

Route 360 Westbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closures near the intersection of Route 684 (Howerton Road).

Gloucester County

Route 17 Northbound and Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Bridge repairs. Alternating lane closures between the Route 17 Business (Main Street) intersection and the Route 198/Route 33 intersection.

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work with right lane closures at various locations near Route 14, Route 33/198 and Route 198.

King George County

Guardrail Work

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure on Route 3, and a flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic on Route 218.

Route 3 eastbound near Route 694 (Lambs Creek Church Road)

Route 218 near Route 603 (Fletchers Chapel Road)

King and Queen County

Route 14 (The Trail)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work near Route 602. Flagging crew directs one-way, alternating traffic.

King William County

Route 30 (King William Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Guardrail work near the intersection with King Will Road.

Route 360

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures on Route 360 eastbound and westbound at the intersection with Route 647 (Mill Road).

Secondary Road Resurfacing: Cape Seal

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing with cape seal treatment. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic on various routes.

Route 1218 (Lamae Court)

Route 1219 (Holly Court)

Route 1222 (Poplar Place)

Route 1241(Holly Road)

Route 1242 (La Mae Circle/Poplar Road)

Lancaster County

Route 3

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and Monday – Thursday, 7 p.m.- 6 a.m. Mobile milling and paving operation with alternating lane closures between Devils Bottom Road and Hawthorne Avenue.

Route 3 (Main Street)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Shoulder closures on Route 3 near the Route 200 intersections (Irvington Road and West Church Road) to install pedestrian crossing signal equipment.

Route 354 (River Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work near Route 3. Flagging crew will direct traffic through the work zone.

Lancaster County and Middlesex County

Norris Bridge

Wednesday – Friday, 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Maintenance work. A portion of the Route 3 bridge over the Rappahannock River will be reduced to a single travel lane. Automated flagging devices will direct one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone. Flagging crew members operate the devices, which can be adjusted to respond to congestion or incidents on the bridge.

Northumberland County

Route 360 (Northumberland Highway)

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile operation for pavement marking between Essex County line and Route 200.

Richmond County

Route 360

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile operation for pavement marking, countywide.

Route 360 at Route 624 (Newland Road)

Tuesday – Thursday. The Route 360 median crossover at Newland Road will temporarily close to allow crews to complete necessary drainage work for an intersection improvement under construction. The crossover will remain closed 24 hours a day starting Tuesday, June 23, until it reopens on Thursday, June 25.

Spotsylvania County

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures and shoulder closures between Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road in Spotsylvania and Ladysmith Road in Caroline, also on Route 1 southbound between Massaponax Church Road and Ladysmith Road in Caroline. Fiber installation under permit.

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure on northbound Route 1 near Route 632 (Roxbury Mill Road).

Route 1 Northbound

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Right lane closure between Crossing Court and Market Street. for construction on I-95 exit 126 area improvements.

Route 1 Southbound

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Right lane closure between Market Street and the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 126 (Spotsylvania) for construction on I-95 interchange area improvements.

Route 3 at Salem Church Crossing/Chancellor Center

Sunday – Monday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Traffic signal work at the entrance to Salem Church Crossing and Chancellor Center shopping centers.

Route 3 Westbound

Monday – Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Left lane closure to widen the shoulder between Andora Drive and Montpelier Drive.

Route 17 (Mills Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Alternating lane closures on southbound Route 17 near Route 608 (Massaponax Church Road).

Route 608 (Robert E. Lee Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Paving, following recent shoulder widening work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic between Route 208 and Catharpin Road.

Route 608 (Benchmark Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic near Massaponax Creek.

Route 610 (Old Plank Road)

Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic between Ziyad Drive and Gordon Road. Road widening project.

Route 620 (Harrison Road)

Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. Road widening project.

Route 627 (Gordon Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic near Rose Village Drive.

Route 673 (Piedmont Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic at Royals Oaks Drive.

Route 950 (Trench Hill Lane)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic near Cannon Ridge.

Chancellor Green subdivision

Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Application of shoulder stone. Flagging crew will direct traffic on various routes.

Raintree subdivision

Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Application of shoulder stone. Flagging crew will direct traffic on various routes.

Stafford County

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound between Hospital Center Boulevard and Centreport Parkway for fiber installation under permit.

Route 1 Northbound

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure near Bells Hill Road/Coal Landing Road.

Route 1 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Single lane closure on Route 1 southbound between Russell Road and Corporate Drive. Bridge replacement over Chopawamsic Creek.

Route 1 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure on Route 1 southbound between Garrisonville Road and Courthouse Road.

Route 3 Business (Kings Highway) Westbound

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure near Route 607 (River Road) intersection.

Route 17

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Median improvements under permit. Expect alternating northbound and southbound lane closures on Route 17 between Poplar Road and the entrance to the Cardinal Forest subdivision.

Route 17 at I-95 Exit 133

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closures on Route 17 northbound and southbound near the I-95 on- and off-ramps.

Route 17 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure near Tensley Lane.

Route 606 (Ferry Road)

Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Paving. Flagging crew will direct traffic between Route 3 Business and White Oak Road.

Route 608 (Brooke Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Pavement marking. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic between Andrew Chapel Road and Maplewood Drive.

Route 610 at Aquia Creek Bridge

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Guardrail work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic at the Aquia Creek bridge.

Route 626 (Potomac Run Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Paving. Flagging crew will direct traffic between Leeland Road and Eskimo Hill Road.

Route 646 (Tacketts Mill Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Pavement marking. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic between Poplar Road and Heflin Road.

Route 687 (Hope Road)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Paving and pavement marking. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Route 1 and Quail Run Drive.

Route 728 (Flippo Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Road resurfacing between Widewater Road and Oakwood Farm Lane. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone.

Route 751 (Hampton Park Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Parkway Boulevard and Eustace Road.

Route 1264 (Parkway Boulevard)

Thursday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Flatford Road and Route 610 (Garrisonville Road).

Route 1304 (Stafford Avenue)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Pavement marking. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Courthouse Road and Hope Road.

Route 1769 (Merryview Drive)

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Guardrail work at the intersection of Route 1 and Merryview Drive.

Hampton Oaks subdivision

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Westmoreland County

Route 638 (Leedstown Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone between Rappahannock Road and Route 3.

Route 645 (Zacata Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone between Route 3 and Meadow Drive.

Additional Projects in Fredericksburg District

Caroline County

Route 207 Northbound Bridge Rehabilitation

Construction is underway to improve the northbound Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard) bridge over the Mattaponi River. The project will replace steel plate girders, concrete deck, railing, bridge approaches, and make substructure repairs. Northbound Route 207 traffic is diverted to cross the Mattaponi River using the Route 207 southbound bridge, with one travel lane open in each direction. During the closure, Route 207 northbound will remain closed until the completion of the project. Project completion expected in June 2026.

City of Fredericksburg

Route 1 at Fall Hill Avenue, and Route 1 at Princess Anne Street and Hanson Avenue

Intersection improvement projects are underway on Route 1 at the intersections with Fall Hill Avenue and Princess Anne Street/Hanson Avenue. Project completion expected in June 2026.

Gloucester County and Middlesex County

Route 17 Northbound Bridge Replacement at Dragon Run

Bridge replacement is underway at the Route 17 northbound bridge over Dragon Run at the Gloucester County and Middlesex County line. The new bridge will be wider, taller, and longer than the existing bridge, which was built in 1931. Route 17 northbound will remain reduced to a single lane at the bridge while crews construct crossovers for a traffic diversion to the Route 17 southbound bridge planned for summer 2026. Work zone barriers will continue to separate the left and right lanes of Route 17 northbound. The right lane closed in Dec. 2025 after a vehicle crash damaged the bridge rail and guardrail. Project completion expected in Dec. 2027.

King William County

Route 360 at Mill Road

Intersection improvement project to extend the existing left turn lane on Route 360 westbound at Mill Road to provide additional refuge for vehicles slowing down to turn left, and will keep traffic flowing in the through travel lanes on Route 360 westbound. Project completion expected in Aug. 2026.

Lancaster County

Route 790 (Kamps Mill Road)

Route 790 (Kamps Mill Road) over Camps Millpond in Lancaster County has closed for motorist safety after a routine inspection of a culvert found deterioration. Motorists should use Route 3 as the recommended detour. VDOT will announce an estimated timeline to reopen the road to traffic once the emergency repair project schedule is finalized.

Mathews County

Route 14 over North End Branch Bridge Improvement

A $3.5 million bridge rehabilitation project is under construction to improve the condition of the Route 14 bridge over North End Branch. Temporary traffic signals are directing one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone. A vehicle width restriction of 10 feet is in place through the work zone. Project completion is expected in June 2026.

Northumberland County and Westmoreland County

Route 617 (Gardy's Mill Road)

Gardy's Mill Road is closed at Gardy's Millpond at the Northumberland and Westmoreland line with no reopening date. Gardy's Mill Road closed to through traffic for public safety in May 2025 due to a dam breach at the millpond. Water also damaged the road's travel surface. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) maintains the road, which runs on top of the dam maintained by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR). Travelers should use Route 202 (Hampton Hall Road) as a detour.

Spotsylvania County

I-95 Exit 126 Area Improvements

Route 1 is being widened to six lanes near the I-95 exit 126 interchange. This will provide space to build a second left turn lane for Route 1 traffic entering I-95 northbound and southbound. An auxiliary lane will be built on I-95 northbound from the on-ramp to the Route 208 (Courthouse Road) overpass to help entering vehicles merge with interstate traffic. The I-95 northbound and southbound on-ramps will be widened to receive traffic from dual left turn lanes. Two noise barriers will be built along I-95 southbound. Project completion is expected in Sept. 2027.

Route 620 (Harrison Road) Reconstruction and Widening

Harrison Road is being widened to four lanes between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. The project will build a center turn lane along Harrison Road and additional through travel lanes at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections, and extend the current turn lanes at these intersections. Sidewalks will be built along Harrison Road, and pedestrian crossing signal equipment and crosswalks will be added at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections. Project completion expected in Sept. 2026.

Stafford County

Route 1 Bridge Replacement at Chopawamsic Creek

Construction is underway on a $13.9 million project to replace the four-lane Route 1 bridge over Chopawamsic Creek. The bridge is located just south of the Prince William County line and is near Quantico Marine Corps Base. Construction is expected to be complete in June 2028. Four travel lanes will remain open at most times during construction, with periodic lane closures needed during off-peak times as traffic is shifted to complete the bridge construction in phases.

Route 1 at Telegraph Road and Woodstock Lane

Construction is underway to realign the intersection of Route 1 and Telegraph Road, and to widen Route 1 at Woodstock Lane to build a southbound left turn lane and to make access management improvements. New traffic signal equipment will be installed at Telegraph Road and dual left turn lanes will be built from Telegraph Road onto Route 1 southbound. A left turn lane is being built from Route 1 southbound into Woodstock Lane. At Woodstock Lane, a concrete median will be installed on Route 1 to restrict turning movements. Stafford County is locally administering this project. Project completion in fall 2026. Visit the county project page.

Route 1 and Courthouse Road Intersection Improvement Project

Construction is underway to widen Route 1 and provide improvements at the intersection of Route 1 and Courthouse Road, and at the intersection of Route 1 and Bells Hill Road/Hope Road. Route 1 will be improved to have four lanes with a concrete median separating northbound and southbound traffic, with dedicated left turn lanes onto Courthouse Road, Bells Hill Road and Hope Road. Improvements will also be made on eastbound and westbound Courthouse Road approaching Route 1. An 8-foot-wide sidewalk will be installed along Route 1, with crosswalks. Stafford County is locally administering this project. Project completion expected in summer 2027. Visit the county project page.

Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road) Bridge Replacement

Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road) is closed to replace the temporary single-lane structure over Aquia Creek with a two-lane bridge. Rock Hill Church Road will remain closed to through traffic between Dunbar Drive and Van Horn Lane with a detour in place until June 2027.

Commuting and Ridesharing Information

GWRideConnect is a free ridesharing information and matching service for the Fredericksburg area and is part of the George Washington Regional Commission.

Let GWRideConnect help you discover your commuting options, such as carpools, vanpools, and transit. Visit www.gwrideconnect.org or call (540) 373-7665.

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