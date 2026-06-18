El Paso County Announces New Executive Director of Communications Department

June 18, 2026 – El Paso County is pleased to announce that Josh Poland has been selected as the new executive director of the El Paso County Communications Department, which provides strategic communication, public information and community engagement services to keep residents informed about county programs, services, initiatives and emergency information.

Poland joins El Paso County from New Albany, Ohio, where he most recently served as Director of Strategic Initiatives. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio University, where he studied both journalism and meteorology. Prior to his work in local government, Poland spent more than 12 years in television news, serving in a variety of reporting, anchoring, and communications roles, including several years in Colorado Springs. His experience in the region gives him a strong understanding of the community and the issues that matter most to residents.

With extensive experience leading communications departments, Poland brings a proven background in team leadership, community engagement, media relations, digital content and strategic communication. His leadership will support the Communications Department’s ongoing work to enhance transparency, advance public-facing initiatives and deliver consistent, accessible information—work aligned with the county’s Strategic Plan and its commitment to strengthening community trust. Poland’s collaborative style will support strong partnerships across county departments and reinforce the Communications Department’s role as a trusted source for clear, timely and accessible information for residents.

“We are excited to welcome Josh Poland to El Paso County,” said County Administrator Bret Waters. “His extensive background in communications, broadcast, and content creation will strengthen how we connect with residents and share the important work happening across our organization. Josh brings proven leadership, vision, and expertise that will help us continue advancing transparent, responsive, and innovative communication for our community.”

“I am honored to join El Paso County and serve a community that already feels familiar to me. My previous years working in Colorado Springs gave me a deep appreciation for the region. Throughout my career in journalism and local government, I have believed that effective communication is essential to building trust and strengthening communities. I’m eager to work alongside the county’s dedicated employees to help residents stay informed, engaged, and connected to the important work happening across El Paso County.”

El Paso County looks forward to the leadership and vision Poland will bring to the Communications Department as he begins his role on July 8, 2026.

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