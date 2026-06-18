Attorney General Hanaway Issues Statement Following Sentencing of Kenneth Simpson

Today, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway issued a statement following sentencing in State v. Simpson, where the defendant was previously found guilty of murdering a law enforcement officer and severely injuring another in Hermann, Missouri:

“Today, Judge Hellmann acted on the jury’s verdict and delivered a death sentence. While this sentence ensures the perpetrator is held accountable for their heinous crimes, nothing will ever replace the tragic loss of life. Our office honors the sacrifice of Detective Sgt. Griffith, and commends to the highest regard Officer Sullentrup for putting his life on the line to protect his community. We continue to pray for their families and loved ones whose lives remain ever changed. I am proud of our team’s diligent efforts and meticulous preparation in this case, and we remain committed to supporting all law enforcement officers who work tirelessly to keep Missouri safe.”