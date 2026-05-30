Scallop Advisory Council - June 25, 2026, 5:30 pm
Time: 5:30 p.m.
A Scallop Advisory Council meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. at Jeff's Catering & Events in Brewer, ME.
The meeting will discuss: 1) scallop dive fishery; 2) DMR spring survey updates; 3) Zone 1 management plans and 4) Zone 2 management plans.
It is anticipated that a second SAC meeting will be held mid-July to discuss Zone 3 management plans and take final recommendations for the upcoming 2026-2027 season.
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