Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Six to the North Florida College District Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Jon “Travis” Coker, Sandra Haas, Ricky Lyons, Adrienne Taylor, William “Billy” Washington, and Lloyd “Gary” Wright to the North Florida College District Board of Trustees.

Jon “Travis” Coker

Coker is a Senior Associate for Healthcare Consulting with Katz, Sapper, & Miller. Previously, he served as the Director of Special Projects and Legislative Affairs with the Florida Association of Community Health Centers and a Government Operations Consultant with the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration. Coker earned his associate degree from North Florida College and his bachelor’s degree in economics from Florida State University.

Sandra Haas

Haas is currently retired and previously served as the Owner and Attorney at the Law Office of Sandra K. Haas. Active in her community, she has served as a Suwannee County School Board Member and as a volunteer with Three Rivers Legal. Haas earned her bachelor’s degree in political science and her juris doctor from the University of Florida.

Ricky Lyons

Lyons is a Self-employed farmer and was previously elected as the Lafayette County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller from 1988 to 2016. Active in his community, he has served as the Treasurer of the Suwannee River Economic Council, the President of the Suwannee Valley Youth Livestock Show, and the Chair of the Farmers’ Cooperative of Live Oak, Madison, and Lake City. Lyons earned his associate degree from North Florida College and his bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Florida.

Adrienne Taylor

Taylor is a Principal at Suwannee Middle School. She previously served as the Executive Director of the Suwannee Foundation for Excellence in Education, Inc., and was an Assistant Principal for Suwannee High School. Taylor earned her bachelor’s degree in recreation, parks, and tourism from the University of Florida and her master’s degree in educational leadership from the American College of Education.

William “Billy” Washington

Washington is currently elected as the Madison County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, a position he has held since 2017. Previously, he served as the President and Professional Surveyor and Mapper for Briggs, Washington, & Thompson Land Surveying, Inc. Active in his community, Washington currently serves as a Commissioner on the Third Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. A veteran of the United States Army and the Florida Army National Guard, he earned his bachelor’s degree in anthropology from Florida State University.

Lloyd “Gary” Wright

Wright is the Principal of L. Gary Wright & Associates, LLC. Active in his community, he has served as the President of the Florida Bankers Association and the Chairman of the Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Foundation. A veteran of the United States Army, Wright earned his bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.