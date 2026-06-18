Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Jaime DiDomenico to the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota District Board of Trustees 

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Jaime DiDomenico to the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota District Board of Trustees.

Jaime DiDomenico

DiDomenico is the Vice President of The Wrench Group, LLC. Active in his community, he currently serves as Treasurer of the Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties Board of Directors and Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee County Board of Directors. DiDomenico earned his bachelor’s degree in management and his master’s degree in accounting from Nova Southeastern University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.