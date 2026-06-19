Mariana Santos Model: From IMC Models Academy to The House of Fashion

Mariana Santos Model walking at The House of Fashion, the international fashion platform created by IMC Models, presenting a collection by designers from Escola Profissional do Ave

Through IMC Models Academy and The House of Fashion, Mariana Santos is building a promising career in the fashion industry!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Young model Mariana Santos recently took part in The House of Fashion , one of Portugal's leading fashion platforms for emerging talent, marking an important milestone in her development through IMC Models Academy and reinforcing her ambitions within the fashion industry.Represented by IMC Models since 2025, the 15-year-old talent from Vila Real, Portugal, continues to build her experience through professional training, runway opportunities, and industry exposure. Her participation in The House of Fashion provided valuable experience within a professional fashion environment and represents an important step in her journey as she continues to develop her skills and confidence within the industry.THE HOUSE OF FASHION MARKS A SIGNIFICANT CAREER MILESTONEOne of the most important moments in Mariana Santos journey so far has been her participation in The House of Fashion, the international fashion platform created by IMC Models to discover, develop, and promote emerging talent.Bringing together more than 200 national and international models, over 1,000 guests, renowned designers, brands, celebrities, media representatives, fashion professionals, and television coverage, the event has established itself as one of Portugal's leading fashion showcases.The House of Fashion has also attracted media attention from internationally recognized publications including ELLE, Harper's Bazaar, Glamour, and L'Officiel, creating a valuable platform for young models seeking visibility and professional growth within the fashion industry.During the event, Mariana Santos walked for the collection presented by emerging designers from Escola Profissional do Ave, gaining valuable runway experience while sharing the stage with models, designers, brands, and industry professionals from across the fashion sector.The experience provided far more than a runway appearance. It allowed Mariana to strengthen her confidence, refine her catwalk presence, and gain first-hand insight into the standards, expectations, and opportunities that define the professional fashion industry. It also placed her in direct contact with fashion professionals, media representatives, designers, and brands, providing valuable exposure at an important stage of her development.BUILDING STRONG FOUNDATIONS THROUGH IMC MODELS ACADEMYSince joining IMC Models in 2025, Mariana has embraced every opportunity to learn, evolve, and gain experience through the IMC Models Academy, where she continues to develop the skills required for long-term opportunities within fashion, advertising, media, and entertainment.Although her first experience on a runway took place when she was just three years old, it was only recently that she chose to return to the fashion world with renewed enthusiasm and a clear desire to explore her potential within the industry.Passionate about fashion and particularly inspired by the world of haute couture, Mariana closely follows international trends and leading designers, appreciating not only the visual impact of fashion but also the creativity, craftsmanship, discipline, and dedication behind every collection.Photography and painting also play an important role in her life, reflecting a strong artistic sensibility and a natural appreciation for creative expression.LOOKING TOWARDS INTERNATIONAL OPPORTUNITIESFollowing her participation in The House of Fashion, Mariana has also entered the Top Model Europe 2026 casting process as part of her continued development and international aspirations within the fashion industry.For the young model, the competition represents an opportunity to gain international experience, expand her professional network, and learn from industry professionals operating on a broader stage. Inspired by the journeys of fellow models who have pursued international opportunities, she views the experience as a valuable step towards understanding the realities of the global fashion market.At just 15 years old, Mariana understands the importance of building a career on strong foundations. Through training, professional experiences, and continuous learning, she is steadily developing the confidence, skills, and industry knowledge required to pursue opportunities both nationally and internationally.MORE THAN FASHIONBeyond fashion, Mariana Santos is known for her creative mindset, curiosity, and determination to continually expand her knowledge and skills.Her passion for artistic expression extends beyond the runway, with photography and painting playing an important role in her personal interests and creative development. These creative pursuits allow her to explore different forms of expression while developing observation, attention to detail, and artistic awareness—qualities that naturally complement her work within the fashion industry.Alongside her artistic interests, Mariana enjoys maintaining an active lifestyle through padel and waterski, activities that encourage discipline, focus, resilience, and a positive mindset. This balance between creativity, sport, education, and fashion reflects a mature and well-rounded approach to personal development.Despite her growing involvement in the fashion industry, Mariana remains strongly committed to her academic future. She hopes to pursue studies in Law and Management, believing that education, preparation, and continuous learning will play a fundamental role in achieving her long-term personal and professional goals.Those who know Mariana describe her as a determined, responsible, and multifaceted young woman who approaches every challenge with enthusiasm and professionalism. Her ability to balance fashion, creativity, sport, and education while remaining focused on her future ambitions continues to distinguish her as one of the promising young talents developing through IMC Models Academy.LOOKING AHEADFor Mariana Santos, The House of Fashion represents an important milestone in a journey that is only beginning. Supported by IMC Models and driven by a genuine passion for fashion, creativity, and self-development, she continues to embrace new challenges while building the experience necessary to pursue future opportunities within the industry.As new opportunities emerge both nationally and internationally, Mariana Santos continues to develop her profile through training, experience, and professional exposure, steadily building the foundations of a future career within the fashion industry.ABOUT IMC MODELSIMC Models is a talent and modeling agency dedicated to discovering, training, and developing new profiles in fashion, advertising, media, and entertainment. Through the IMC Models Academy and The House of Fashion, the agency creates real opportunities for emerging talent by connecting models with designers, brands, media, and industry professionals on both national and international levels.Bringing together more than 200 national and international models, over 1,000 guests, renowned designers, brands, celebrities, media representatives, and television coverage, The House of Fashion has become one of Portugal's leading fashion platforms. With media exposure from publications including ELLE, Harper's Bazaar, Glamour, and L'Officiel, the event provides aspiring models with valuable visibility, professional experience, and industry connections, helping launch careers both nationally and internationally.

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