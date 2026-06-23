New Study Links Relational Capability in Utilization Review to Behavioral Health Revenue Cycle Performance

Journal of Behavioral Health and Psychology article finds higher Supportive Care Predictor Index scores associated with more treatment days and revenue impact

The opportunity is to move beyond seeing the number and start understanding what may be driving it.” — Michael Castanon, CEO of Care Predictor

DANA POINT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An article in the Journal of Behavioral Health and Psychology reports an association between relational capability in utilization review roles, authorized treatment days, and estimated financial impact in a behavioral health setting.

The article, “Quantifying the ROI of the Supportive Care Predictor Index on Behavioral Health Revenue Cycle Management,” used Care Predictor data to examine whether relational capability was associated with utilization review performance within a behavioral health provider.

Relational capability was measured using the Supportive Care Predictor Index, or SCPI, a psychometric assessment designed to evaluate interpersonal effectiveness, emotional engagement, communication effectiveness, and relational stability in non-counseling supportive care roles.

The exploratory retrospective case study analyzed 2,851 utilization review cases managed by 10 utilization review representatives over a 12-month period. Representatives with SCPI scores above 80 authorized more treatment days per case than representatives in the lower-scoring groups.

Compared with the weighted average of the two lower SCPI segments, the highest SCPI segment authorized approximately 3.6 more treatment days per case.

Applied across all 2,851 cases in the study, that difference would represent approximately 10,264 additional authorized days of care. Separately, using the study site’s reimbursement assumptions, the article estimated $149,425 in additional revenue to the study site associated with the SCPI >80 segment.

The findings point to a broader opportunity for behavioral health organizations: understanding not only the outcome of utilization review, but the human capabilities that may shape payer conversations, authorized treatment days, length of stay, and financial sustainability.

“Behavioral health leaders understand that payer authorization affects length of stay, reimbursement, and financial performance,” said Michael Castanon, CEO of Care Predictor and co-author of the article. “What this study begins to show is that the drivers behind those outcomes may include measurable workforce capabilities that traditional revenue cycle reporting does not capture. The opportunity is to move beyond seeing the number and start understanding what may be driving it.”

Utilization review is often discussed through documentation, compliance, and payer requirements. The article adds to that view by highlighting the relational demands of the role. Utilization review representatives must communicate information clearly, advocate for patient needs, respond to payer questions, and maintain productive payer relationships.

Care Predictor helps behavioral health operators understand what changed, why it changed, and where to act next across completion, AMA, census stability, retention, and revenue performance.

About Care Predictor

Care Predictor is an AI-powered performance intelligence platform for behavioral health operators. Care Predictor helps leaders move beyond KPI reporting by revealing what is driving completion, AMA, census stability, retention, and revenue performance, then turning insights into focused action.



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