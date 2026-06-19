The Guardian Group, LLC announces Fellowship Trained Orthopaedic Surgeon: Nadine Williams, MD, QME

Dr. Nadine Williams has joined The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) with exam locations in California.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nadine Williams, MD is a board-certified Orthopaedic Surgeon with fellowship training in orthopaedic surgery, completed at the University of Miami, Shriners Hospital (Portland), and Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center. She brings extensive expertise in the surgical management of bone and soft tissue tumors, limb salvage procedures, and complex musculoskeletal reconstruction to her role as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME).As a member of The Guardian Group , Dr. Williams’ QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:● Concise Reporting● Fair and Objective Analysis● Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation● Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based● Timely Classification of MMIShe has registered QME exam location with The Guardian Group in the following locations:● Delano● Hanford● Selma● Yuba City● Madera● Placerville● Citrus Heights● Sacramento● Merced● PortervilleDr. Williams completed her Orthopaedic Surgery Residency at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, where she trained across diverse clinical environments and built a strong foundation in comprehensive musculoskeletal care and surgical leadership. She then pursued advanced fellowship training at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Shriners Hospital (Portland), and Bronx‑Lebanon Hospital Center. Through this, Dr. Williams developed expertise in the surgical management of bone and soft tissue tumors, limb salvage procedures, and complex musculoskeletal reconstruction.Dr. Williams has participated in collaborative research initiatives and registry development aimed at improving outcomes in sarcoma and complex limb reconstruction, and she has contributed to studies examining disparities in access to orthopaedic oncology care.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

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