Founder Ikeiya Blakely Opens Inclusive Play Center Inspired by Family, Purpose, and Community

Busy Bees Playhouse Logo Ikeiya Blakely Owner & Founder | Busy Bees Playhouse, Lexington, South Carolina Ikeiya Blakely - Busy Bees Little Bee Sensory Playhouse, an innovative indoor play and learning center designed for children ages 0–6, including those with disabilities, developmental differences, autism, and sensory needs. Ikeiya Blakely Owner & Founder | Busy Bees Playhouse - “Where play meets inclusion, and every kid belongs.”

Lexington welcomes an inclusive play space designed to support children with sensory needs, developmental differences, and disabilities.

True leadership is measured by how we serve others. Ikeiya's commitment to inclusion and compassion is transforming lives and strengthening families.” — HRH King Dr. Ruben West

LEXINGTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Busy Bees Playhouse proudly announces the grand opening of Busy Bees Little Bee Sensory Playhouse, an innovative indoor play and learning center designed for children ages 0–6, including those with disabilities, developmental differences, autism, and sensory needs.The grand opening celebration will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the new Lexington facility and will bring together families, community leaders, healthcare professionals, educators, disability advocates, business owners, and supporters from across South Carolina's Midlands region.The event will begin with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:00 AM and will feature a special presentation of the prestigious Global Voice of Change Award to founder and CEO Ikeiya Blakely. HRH King Dr. Ruben West, Special Envoy for iChange Nations, will present the award. iChange Nations is one of the world's leading cultures of honor organizations dedicated to recognizing individuals who create positive change in their communities.Also scheduled to attend are Mayor Hazel Livingston and invited community leaders, healthcare providers, nonprofit organizations, and advocates who support inclusion and family-centered community development.Founded by behavioral health and ABA professional Ikeiya Blakely, Busy Bees Little Bee Sensory Playhouse was born of both professional experience and personal purpose."As a mother, I understand how important it is for every child to feel welcome, included, and celebrated," said Blakely. "Little Bee Sensory Playhouse was created to provide a space where families can gather, children can learn through play, and every child truly belongs. We are honored to bring this resource to Lexington and look forward to serving families throughout our community."For Blakely, the vision behind Busy Bees Playhouse extends beyond business. As a mother of five boys, she found her mission deeply personal after the loss of her infant son, Ezra. That life-changing experience inspired her to create a place where inclusion, connection, and community support could flourish for families facing unique challenges.The facility offers sensory-friendly accommodations, open-play environments, parent seating, private calming spaces, and developmental programming to support children of all abilities. Through partnerships with local organizations and service providers, the center aims to serve as a year-round resource for families across the region.Families attending the grand opening celebration will enjoy the following:• Sensory-friendly play experiences• Interactive children's activities• Open play sessions• Meet-and-greet opportunities with community partners• Facility tours• Giveaways and door prizes• Family resource booths• Special promotions and discountsCommunity organizations and family-focused businesses will also be present to share information about resources, services, and support opportunities available throughout the Midlands.Busy Bees Little Bee Sensory Playhouse was established to meet the growing need for inclusive recreational and developmental spaces where children of all abilities can safely engage, learn, and build meaningful connections. Long-term goals include expanding access to inclusive play opportunities, supporting families of children with disabilities, building strategic community partnerships, and providing educational and developmental programming year-round."Our vision is to build more than a play space," said Blakely. "We are building a community where families feel supported, children are celebrated, and inclusion is the standard rather than the exception."Admission to the grand opening celebration is free, and families are encouraged to RSVP by calling or by email.About Busy Bees Little Bee Sensory PlayhouseBusy Bees Little Bee Sensory Playhouse is an inclusive indoor play and learning center in Lexington, South Carolina. Designed for children ages 0–6, the facility offers sensory-friendly, accessible, and welcoming experiences for children of all abilities. Through play, education, and community engagement, Busy Bees Playhouse is committed to creating environments where every child belongs.Mission: "Where play meets inclusion and every child belongs."Event InformationJuly 1, 202610:00 AM – 4:00 PMBusy Bees Little Bee Sensory PlayhouseLexington, South CarolinaMedia OpportunitiesMedia representatives are invited to:• Tour the facility• Interview Founder & CEO Ikeiya Blakely• Meet community partners and sponsors• Capture ribbon-cutting footage and photographs• Cover family activities and community engagement throughout the dayMedia ContactIkeiya BlakelyFounder & CEO, Busy Bees PlayhousePhone: (803) 529-2506Email: ikeiyab@gmail.comLexington, South Carolina

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