Five Questions for Kelly Ayotte on Trump’s Taxpayer-Funded Ballroom And Continued Chaos

New reporting from The Washington Post revealed that Granite Staters will be on the hook for more than half of the $600 million bill for Donald Trump’s ballroom. Meanwhile, the price of gas has soared 57% in New Hampshire since Trump’s war with Iran began, and small businesses have been slammed by Trump’s trade wars. Kelly Ayotte has stayed completely silent, refusing to demand tariff refunds for Granite Staters. Ayotte owes answers on where she stands after Granite State families and small businesses continue to pay more for Trump’s chaos and corruption. Does Kelly Ayotte think a White House ballroom is an appropriate use of Granite Staters’ taxpayer dollars? Does Kelly Ayotte still believe Donald Trump is the “right choice” for the country? Will Kelly Ayotte take any specific action to stand up to Donald Trump and his trade wars to protect New Hampshire’s small businesses? Is Kelly Ayotte concerned about the impact of Trump’s trade war with Canada during Bike Week? What is Kelly Ayotte’s plan to protect New Hampshire’s tourism industry?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.