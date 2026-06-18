For Immediate Release: 6/18/26

Contact: Kelly Holland | Media and Government Relations | (716) 346-9995 | [email protected]

THRUWAY AUTHORITY ANNOUNCES MAJOR $61.8 MILLION PAVEMENT REHABILITATION AND SAFETY ENHANCEMENT PROJECT UNDERWAY ON I-190 IN ERIE COUNTY

Project Includes Significant Concrete Repairs, Vertical Clearance Improvements, Bridge Work and New Overhead Lighting on First Four Miles of the Niagara Thruway

Severe Delays Expected Throughout Duration of Project

Project Scheduled to be Completed in Late 2028

The New York State Thruway Authority today announced the start of a major $61.8 million pavement rehabilitation and safety enhancement project on the Niagara Section (I-190) of the New York State Thruway in Buffalo and Cheektowaga. The work will take place between exit 1 (South Ogden Street - Dingens Street) and exit 5 (Hamburg Street - Louisiana Street) in both directions. An average of 78,000 vehicles travel this 3.5-mile stretch each day. Severe delays are expected throughout the duration of this important infrastructure project, which is expected to be completed in late 2028.

“By reinvesting toll revenue into critical infrastructure upgrades, we are enhancing safety, improving roadway conditions and ensuring the Niagara Thruway remains a reliable link for residents, businesses and visitors throughout Erie County and Western New York,” New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said. “We appreciate motorists’ patience during construction as we deliver these long-term benefits to the traveling public.”

The project covers approximately 21 lane miles and includes full and partial depth repairs to existing concrete to restore deteriorating portions of the roadway as well as a new asphalt riding surface. Crews will also resurface the interchange ramps and bridges within the area of the project. Additionally, the vertical clearance at each bridge will be increased, repairs will be made to bridge decks and bridge joints will be replaced.

Other safety improvements include new overhead lighting, guiderail and signage. Repairs will also be made to drainage structures.

The last time this section of I-190 has undergone significant work was in 2009 when joint and pavement repairs were made. A project of this magnitude has not been performed on the Niagara Section since the late 1980s.

Construction will be completed in three sections with work starting at the south end of I-190 near exit 1. Over the course of the project, crews will work their way north to exit 5.

Traffic will be reduced from three lanes to two lanes in both directions throughout the duration of the project. There will also be intermittent ramp closures at various times. To avoid lengthy delays, motorists should allow for extra time or seek alternate routes. All traffic patterns will return to normal during the winter months.

The majority of the construction will take place during the day. Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Digital messaging boards will be used to relay important information to motorists.

Union Concrete & Construction Corp. of West Seneca is the project contractor following a competitive bidding process.

This project is adjacent to a pavement improvement project that includes a 6.5-mile stretch from exit 53 (Buffalo [Downtown] - Canada – Niagara Falls – I-190) to just east of exit 50 (Niagara Falls – I-290) in both directions. The speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in this work zone.

Motorists are urged to be alert and follow the posted work zone speed limits. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Motorists should be aware of an increase in points for violations of speeding in a construction zone.

To further enhance safety for workers in a work zone, Governor Hochul signed legislation establishing the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement pilot program. The safety enforcement program is in effect in various active construction zones on the Thruway. Work zones with speed camera enforcement will have clear signage leading up to the work zone. Motorists violating the posted speed limit within the work zone will be fined. More information on the program can be found here.

About the Thruway System

Built in the early 1950s, the Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. It sets the standard for modern highway geometric design with safe roadway characteristics including smooth curves, wide medians and unobstructed driver sight distance.

Year after year, the Thruway system is recognized as one of the safest highways in the nation. In 2024, the Thruway-wide fatality rate was 0.22 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, one of the lowest recorded rates on the Thruway system since fatality rates have been documented in 1954. The figure is significantly lower than the nationwide traffic fatality rate for 2024 of 1.20 and the latest New York State traffic fatality rate from 2023 of 0.93.

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