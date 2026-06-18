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Search and Rescue Volunteers Answer the Call in Catron County

Reserve, N.M. – On June 15, 2026, a 74-year-old man reported to family members via text message that he had become lost while hiking in Catron County. The man advised that he had been separated from his truck for approximately 40 hours and could only describe its location as being near a campsite with a large ponderosa tree along NM 28. Click to read more.

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Search and Rescue Volunteers Answer the Call in Catron County

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