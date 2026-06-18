LDWF Reminds Public to be Mindful of Displaced Wildlife Following Tropical Storm Arthur

Baton Rouge, Jun 18, 2026 - In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Arthur, rising waters can displace wildlife species from flooded habitats causing them to seek higher ground into nearby residential and commercial areas with which they may not be familiar, potentially increasing the likelihood of their encounters with people. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) urges the public to be especially cognizant of wildlife and to avoid contact with displaced animals as they seek temporary refuge.



Wild animals do not pose a threat to humans and should be left alone and not be fed. Feeding wild animals may encourage them to remain near an artificial food source rather than relocating to natural habitat and finding food on their own once flood waters subside.

Basic Tips:

* Avoid areas where displaced wildlife has taken refuge.

* Avoid interaction with and do not feed displaced wildlife.

* Avoid roadways near flooded areas to reduce likelihood of disturbance and collisions with wildlife.

To report nuisance or displaced wildlife, see the LDWF Nuisance Wildlife Control webpage.

Species of Concern:



Black Bears: The Louisiana black bear is a species of concern during a flood incident when high water moves bears out of their habitat. For assistance with black bears that may be forced into populated areas by flood waters, contact your local LDWF Region Office.

Alligators, Snakes: Flood waters will carry reptiles into populated areas where they may not normally be noted in significant numbers. Following the impact of flood waters, exercise extreme caution when salvaging possessions from flooded areas. Wildlife, especially reptiles, may remain in flooded areas and pose a safety threat.



Venomous snake species in Louisiana include the canebrake rattlesnake, the copperhead, the cottonmouth, the eastern diamondback rattlesnake, the harlequin coral snake, the pygmy rattlesnake and the Texas coral snake.

To report nuisance or displaced alligators, see the LDWF Nuisance Alligator webpage.

Deer, Feral Hogs: Deer and feral hog populations represent the two large quadruped species that may appear in populated areas in significant numbers as flood waters move wild animals out of natural habitat. As is the case with all wild animals, how these species will react to humans in close contact situations is unpredictable. LDWF recommends allowing these species, when sighted individually or in groups, to move unimpeded through flooded areas as they seek higher ground.

For other wildlife related emergencies, contact the LDWF Enforcement Dispatch number at 1-800-442-2511.