Visit Delaware and 1440 Film Co. Win Telly Award for “Back of House” Video Series

Dover, DE – The Delaware Tourism Office (DTO) and 1440 Film Co. are proud to announce that they have earned a Silver Telly Award in the Campaign: Food & Beverage category for their acclaimed “Back of House” video series.

The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and are judged by leaders from the television, streaming, and digital video industries. This year’s competition received more than 13,000 entries worldwide, with winners including Warner Bros. Discovery, FOX Entertainment, MoMA, Mayo Clinic, Sony Music, TED, Al Jazeera, Variety, and Dude Perfect.

“Back of House” is a 10-part short film series that offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the chefs, restaurateurs, and culinary creativity shaping Delaware’s vibrant food scene. Through storytelling, the series highlights the passion, artistry, and dedication behind some of the state’s most celebrated dining destinations.

DTO, 1440 Film Co., and the Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau (GWCVB) partnered to bring this project to life.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Jessica Welch, Director of the Delaware Tourism Office. “Back of House gave us the opportunity to showcase the people, passion, and creativity behind Delaware’s culinary scene and highlight why our restaurants are such an important part of the visitor experience. We are grateful to 1440 Film Co. and the GWCVB for helping us bring these stories to audiences in such a meaningful way.”

“We’re incredibly honored that Back of House has received this recognition, but what excites us even more is seeing the spotlight shine on the restaurants and people at the heart of these stories, said Mike Pfeifer, owner of 1440 Film Co. This series was built around the hard work, passion, and dedication that goes into the hospitality industry every single day. We’re deeply grateful to Delaware Tourism and the GWCVB for trusting us to tell these stories and for being such incredible partners throughout the process.”

“1440 did a fabulous job telling the story of our chefs and what inspires them in the kitchen, said Jennifer Boes, Executive Director of the Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau. “This series has helped introduce Delaware’s, and Greater Wilmington’s, dynamic dining scene to a wider audience, further elevating our region as a culinary destination.”

Restaurants featured in the film series include:

Banks Seafood Kitchen

Bardea Food & Drink

The Black Sheep

Brûlé Bakery

Cool Springs Fish Bar & Restaurant

Del Pez Mexican Gastropub

Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats

The House of William & Merry

One Coastal Restaurant

Zollies Jazz Cucina

DTO premiered the series in January during a special screening and tasting event that brought together chefs, tourism partners, and community leaders to celebrate Delaware’s culinary industry.

All Telly Award winners were selected by a Judging Council, which includes more than 250 experts from across the video and television industry. Judges this year included leaders from Google, HBO, the WNBA, and Netflix.

The full list of the 47th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at https://www.tellyawards.com/winners/.

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The Delaware Tourism Office, a division of the Delaware Division of Small Business, promotes tourism and economic growth in Delaware.

Media Contact

Andrea Wojcik

Director of Communications

O: (302) 672-6840; C: (302) 554-0060

andrea.wojcik@delaware.gov