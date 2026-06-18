LDWF Closes Roads on Richard K. Yancey WMA Due to Flooding

Baton Rouge, Jun 18, 2026 - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has closed Blount Road, Annie’s Lake Road and Dobbs Bay Road at Richard K. Yancey Wildlife Management Area (WMA) due to flooding.

Heavy rainfall has caused flooding on much of the WMA. Once the water recedes, LDWF will inspect, repair, and reopen the roads.

Richard K. Yancey WMA includes over 70,000 acres in lower Concordia Parish and is located approximately 35 miles south of Ferriday on Louisiana Highway 15.

For more information about the WMA, visit the Richard K. Yancey WMA webpage or contact the Lafayette Region at 337-262-2080 or Schuyler Dartez at sdartez@wlf.la.gov or Arthur Hebert at ahebert@wlf.la.gov.