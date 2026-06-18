73-Year-Old Cyclist to Complete 3,300-Mile Coast-to-Coast Ride for No Kid Hungry on June 23

Mark Strauss rolls out from Corona del Mar, California, on April 17 — his 73rd birthday — kicking off a 3,300-mile coast-to-coast ride to raise $1 million for No Kid Hungry. At 73, Mark Strauss is proving that one person can make a difference — one mile, and one meal, at a time. Mark Strauss has pedaled 3,300 miles across America for one reason: to make sure no child goes hungry. Help him finish strong — donate today at nokidhungryride.com.

73-year-old Mark Strauss completes a 3,300-mile coast-to-coast bike ride June 23, raising $600K+ for No Kid Hungry to help feed 14 million hungry kids.

Food is fundamental to a child’s wellbeing. Helping to feed millions of kids will make every mile, uphill climb and sore muscle endured on this ride worth the effort.” — Mark Strauss, Founder, No Kid Hungry Ride

DEWEY BEACH, DE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 68 days, 13 states and the nation's capital, Mark Strauss will roll his bike to the Atlantic Ocean in Delaware having already raised more than $600,000 toward his $1 million goal for No Kid Hungry — a journey that has drawn national attention, local TV coverage, and an outpouring of community support along the way.On June 23, cyclist Mark Strauss is set to complete a 3,300-mile coast-to-coast bicycle ride that began on April 17 — his 73rd birthday — on the sands of Corona del Mar, California. After 68 days on the road through 13 states and Washington, D.C., Strauss will dip his front wheel into the Atlantic Ocean at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, capping a journey he undertook to raise $1,000,000 for No Kid Hungry and bring national attention to childhood hunger in America.On any given night in America, nearly 14 million children go to bed hungry. The No Kid Hungry Ride was built around a simple mission: raise awareness about the problem and raise a million dollars, which is the equivalent of 10 million meals.Strauss, a managing director in capital markets at commercial real estate firm Walker & Dunlop who calls Corona del Mar, California , home, decided that turning 73 was the right time to put what his kids call his “Old Man Strength” to the test. Riding alongside a small support crew — wife Karen Strauss, navigator, head roadie, logistics, ride historian, and Scott lampman bike and body mechanic as well as driver. Mark has been joined along the way by friends and family. He has pedaled through the deserts of the southwest, the farmland of the Midwest, and the climbs of the Appalachians, all while documenting the journey on the No Kid Hungry Ride blog. Hee has stopped along the route to meet with local hunger-relief partners, including the Children's Hunger Alliance in Ohio , the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, and the food and nutrition dept. of the Caroline County public school system in Maryland, these are among the many beneficiaries of No Kid Hungry grants.The ride has thus far earned media coverage in multiple markets along the route, News 10, in Amarillo,TX, The Oklahomian, in Oklahoma City,WTHI-TV in Terre Haute, Indiana, and WTRF in Wheeling, West Virginia, as communities have turned out to meet Strauss, escort him through construction zones, and donate to the cause.On June 14, in Pittsburgh, the ride crossed a major milestone: more than $600,000 raised toward its $1 million goal.With roughly a week of riding left — biking through Harpers Ferry, West Virginia; Washington, D.C.; Annapolis, Maryland; and across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge — Strauss and his team are pushing to close the gap before he reaches the coast.“Strauss’s mantra has become a quote from James Baldwin: These are all our children, we will either profit by or pay for whatever they become.No Kid Hungry funds : school breakfasts and after-school meal programs, helps communities reach kids in the summer and during emergencies, connects families to SNAP benefits, and advocates for policies that protect children from hunger. Strauss's ride is one of the largest individual cycling fundraisers the organization has seen, and organizers say it has put a spotlight on those directly impacted by the work of No Kid Hungry.THE FINAL STRETCHStrauss is on pace to finish his 68-day journey on Tuesday, June 23, arriving on the Delaware coast at Rehoboth Beach. Members of the media interested in covering the finish, arranging an interview with Mark Strauss along the route, or requesting updated fundraising totals as the ride nears its close ,should contact Karen Strauss, text or call: 949-981-8311.HOW TO HELPDonations to the No Kid Hungry Ride can be made at :p2p.onecause.com/markstraussUpdates, photos, and daily blog posts from the road are available at :nokidhungryride.com/blog and on Instagram at @nokidhungryride.ABOUT THE NO KID HUNGRY RIDEThe No Kid Hungry Ride is a solo, cross-country , fundraising campaign , founded by Mark Strauss, a managing director in capital markets at Walker & Dunlop. The mission is to raise $1,000,000 and increase awareness for No Kid Hungry. The ride has drawn sponsorship from the leading environmental company, Anew Climate,along with commercial real estate leaders , Shopoff Realty Investments, founder William Shopoff , and Buchanan Street Partners ,co-founder Robert Brunswick, Newmark Merrill,Cityvest,Kelemen,Xebec,The Founders Group, and Healthcare IT Leaders as well as over 500 + individual donors.ABOUT NO KID HUNGRYNo Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, a national nonprofit working to end childhood hunger in America. Since 2020, the organization has helped provide more than 3 billion meals to children through school breakfast and after-school meal programs, summer meal sites, emergency response, and connections to programs such as SNAP, WIC, and Summer EBT. Its Breakfast After the Bell initiative has helped an estimated 3 million additional children eat breakfast at school each day, improving attendance and academic performance. Donations to the No Kid Hungry Ride support Share Our Strength, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and are tax deductible.# # #Media Contact on the Road:Karen Straussnokidhungryridepr@gmail.com | text or call: 949-981-8311Secondary Contact:Lisa McKinney, Blue Dogs Medialisa@bluedogsmedia.com | 406-531-4455

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