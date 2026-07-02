ATLANTA - On June 4, 2026, a Fulton County Grand Jury indicted Jasmin Grant, 44, of Jonesboro, and Theresa Davis, 56, of East Point, on charges related to a scheme to defraud the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ Georgia Rental Assistance Program of more than $34,000 in COVID-related funding. The defendants were previously employed with the Georgia Rental Assistance program through a temp agency and used their positions to further the scheme. The defendants used the identities of three other individuals to fraudulently send Georgia Rental Assistance funds to their personal bank accounts.

Specifically, the defendants are charged with the following:

Jasmin Grant

3 counts of False Statements and Writings

3 counts of Identity Fraud

Theresa Davis

1 count of Identity Fraud

This case was investigated by the Office of the State Inspector General (OIG) and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and is being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit.

“OIG has worked closely with DCA and the Attorney General’s Office in bringing this case for prosecution,” said State Inspector General Nigel Lange. “State employees whether temporary or permanent who seek to illegally further their own interests rather than those of the citizens they serve will be held accountable. These indictments send a clear message to any likeminded individuals. OIG is focused on reducing corruption in State government and relies upon the cooperation of its partner agencies to continue with the mission.”

“The Emergency Rental Assistance Program was designed to help vulnerable Georgians keep a roof over their heads during an incredibly difficult time,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “Those who sought to cheat the system not only stole from taxpayers, but they also robbed families of critical relief. With our White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, we’re taking action to root our fraud and abuse wherever it occurs, and we will continue to prosecute those responsible.”

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.