$400,000 in grant funding available to expand evidence-based services that strengthen ND families

North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that $400,000 of FamilyFirst Services Training and Implementation Grant funds are available for agencies and professionals to complete training and provide approved, evidence-based FamilyFirst prevention services. Grant applications are open now and will be accepted through March 1, 2027, or until all funds are allocated.

Approved services focus on behavioral health and in-home parent support programs aimed at stabilizing families helping children remain safely at home.

"When we address family needs early, we strengthen family well-being, which can prevent crises and help keep families together safely,” said HHS Children and Family Services Director Chelsea Flory.

The state has nine approved services and programs including Family Check-Up, Healthy Families, Parents as Teachers, Nurse-Family Partnership, Homebuilders, Brief Strategic Family Therapy, Parent-Child Interaction Therapy, Multisystemic Therapy and Functional Family Therapy.

To qualify for the grant, a provider or agency must intend to complete training and provide at least one evidence-based service identified in the FamilyFirst Services Plan, in at least one North Dakota community. Grant funds will be awarded to assist with the costs associated with the training and implementation of the approved FamilyFirst service. Grant awards are available for:

One staff not to exceed $17,000

Two staff not to exceed $34,000

Three or more staff not to exceed $50,000

Applications may be submitted any time before March 1, 2027, and will be reviewed as they are received. Grants will be available until all funds are allocated or until the application deadline has passed. The grant overview and application are available at hhs.nd.gov/familyfirst-services-training-and-implementation-grant.