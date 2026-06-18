Portland Doctor Posts Flat Self-Pay Prices as 2026 Insurance Costs Climb

Dr. Andy Turner, ND, founder of AndyND, a Portland naturopathic practice that publishes its self-pay prices openly. Individual-market medical costs are projected to rise 8.5% in 2026, per PwC. AndyND's tiered self-pay rates, from $130 to $330 per visit, posted openly so patients choose the rate that fits their circumstances.

AndyND publishes fixed per-visit pricing so patients know the cost before they book, as individual-market medical costs are projected to rise 8.5% in 2026

People put off care because they can't find out what it costs.” — Dr. Andy Turner, ND, founder of AndyND

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Portland naturopathic practice has published its full self-pay prices online, so patients can see what a visit costs before they ever book. AndyND , the practice of Dr. Andy Turner, ND, posts tiered rates for self-pay primary care openly, so patients choose the rate that fits their circumstances.The pricing answers a question patients increasingly type into search before they call any office: what a doctor visit actually costs without insurance.Cash-pay care here is framed as a choice, not a workaround. You decide what care you receive, not an insurer. You know the cost before you walk in. Your appointment isn't shaped by a billing code or cut short to fit one. Visits run 45 to 60 minutes, you have direct access to your doctor, and there's no middleman deciding what's covered. Most HSA and FSA plans cover these visits."People put off care because they can't find out what it costs," said Dr. Andy Turner, ND, founder of AndyND. "You can do everything right, stay in network, get the referral, and still get a bill months later that makes no sense. Posting our prices is the opposite of that. You see the number, then you decide."Patients pay directly, a transparent per-visit rate they choose before booking, with no co-insurance surprises and no claim denials. It reflects a wider shift: rising deductibles and prior-authorization friction have moved a growing share of insured patients toward paying directly for routine care, often by preference rather than necessity. PwC projects individual-market medical costs will rise 8.5% in 2026, and the enhanced ACA subsidies that lowered premiums for millions are set to expire.What the published pricing covers:- Tiered self-pay rates from $130 to $330, listed before booking- An equity model where higher tiers help fund lower-cost access for others- Primary care, women's health, and pediatric visits- Unhurried 45 to 60 minute appointments with direct access to your doctor- Most HSA and FSA plans accepted, with no membership fees or surprise billingAndyND serves women, families, and gender-diverse patients across Portland with naturopathic and integrative primary care. The point isn't just a price. It's a different relationship with your doctor, and knowing what it costs before you begin.About AndyNDAndyND is the Portland, Oregon naturopathic practice of Dr. Andy Turner, ND. The practice provides relationship-centered primary care, women's health, and pediatric medicine on a transparent direct-pay model, with self-pay pricing published openly so patients know costs before they book.

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