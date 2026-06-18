12th Annual All Disabilities Festival and Reclaim the Carnival Bring Inclusive Fun to Columbus

Thousands of families, community organizations, and supporters gather at Dorrian Green Park during the annual All Disabilities Festival in Downtown Columbus. A festival volunteer poses with popular holiday-themed characters during the Christmas in July celebration at the All Disabilities Festival. Buck-I-Guy with Ms. Wheelchair Ohio

UPFAD's free community event features live entertainment, accessible attractions, resources, and the Momentum Refresh companion care restroom.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unlimited Possibilities for All Disabilities (UPFAD), in partnership with Presenting Sponsor De La Ke's Fruit of the Spirit Body Oils, proudly announces the 12th Annual All Disabilities Festival on Sunday, July 12, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Dorrian Green Park, located in front of COSI at 50 S. Belle Street in downtown Columbus.Celebrating this year's "Christmas in July" theme, the festival will bring together individuals with disabilities, families, caregivers, veterans, seniors, community organizations, and supporters for an afternoon dedicated to accessibility, inclusion, resources, entertainment, and community connection.This year's festival will also feature Reclaim the Carnival, an exciting partnership with the Center for Disability Empowerment (CDE) Youth Team. The carnival experience is designed to bring people together through music, games, art, food, and family-friendly activities in an environment where everyone feels welcome, valued, and included. In the spirit of community support, attendees are encouraged, but not required, to bring a non-perishable food item or hygiene product to benefit local organizations serving individuals and families in need.Festival attendees can enjoy live entertainment, carnival games, community resources, face painting, food vendors, interactive activities, toy giveaways, ASL interpreters, sensory-friendly spaces, and accessible gaming experiences for individuals who are blind or visually impaired."Accessibility means more than ramps and parking spaces," said Nicole Carter, Founder of UPFAD. "It means creating a space where every individual can participate with dignity, comfort, and confidence. The All Disabilities Festival continues to demonstrate what is possible when a community comes together and intentionally creates opportunities for everyone."A major accessibility highlight for 2026 is the addition of the Momentum Refresh Accessible Restroom and Companion Care Unit. Momentum Refresh is the nation's first universally designed ADA-compliant mobile restroom experience and provides accessibility and dignity for individuals with complex support needs.Features include:• Powered height-adjustable adult changing table• Ceiling hoist system (attendees may bring their own sling)• Powered height-adjustable sink• Adjustable grab bars• Toilet with bidet• Professional attendants focused on cleanliness, quality, and safetyThe unit serves individuals with disabilities, seniors, veterans, families with young children, and others with mobility limitations, ensuring that everyone can fully participate in the festival experience.The festival is made possible through the support of dedicated community sponsors and partners, including Presenting Sponsor De La Ke's Fruit of the Spirit Body Oils, Franklin County Board of Commissioners Economic Engagement & Community Development, Rhema Christian Center, Keys To Black Wealth, Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities, The Center for Disability Empowerment, UARC (Urban Aging Residents Coalition), Boundless, Easterseals Central & Southeast Ohio, ADAMH Board of Franklin County, CareSource, City of Columbus Recreation and Parks, Ohio Sickle Cell and Health Association, COSI, Ohio Department of Veterans Services, KidsLinked, Xoomia, Paulette's Passion, Paulette Princess Parties, Blessed Men Walking, Gather Love Spreading Ur Wings, Legacy First Funeral Services, and many other community organizations committed to accessibility, inclusion, and creating opportunities for individuals of all abilities.Event Information12th Annual All Disabilities FestivalSunday, July 12, 20261:00 PM – 5:00 PMDorrian Green Park (In Front of COSI)50 S. Belle StreetColumbus, Ohio 43215Free AdmissionFor more information, visit www.upfad.org

12th Annual All Disabilities Festival | Christmas in July at COSI | Columbus, Ohio

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