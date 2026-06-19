Acclaimed Florida Elder Law Attorney Releases Essential New Guide: 'Special Needs Trust Trustee Handbook'

Jason Neufeld, Esq. offers families and trustees a plain-language roadmap for Special Needs Trust administration while protecting SSI and Medicaid eligibility.

Serving as a special needs trustee is a huge responsibility. This guide cuts through the legal jargon to give families the clarity and confidence they need.” — Jason Neufeld, Esq., Board-Certified Elder Law Expert & Author

FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managing a Special Needs Trust (SNT) is one of the most critical, yet frequently misunderstood, responsibilities in modern disability and estate planning. A single improper distribution can inadvertently disqualify a vulnerable beneficiary from thousands of dollars in vital government assistance. To bridge this knowledge gap, Jason Neufeld, Esq., a Florida Bar Board-Certified Elder Law Attorney and founding partner of Elder Needs Law, PLLC, has launched his latest book: "Special Needs Trust Trustee Handbook: Assets Protected. Benefits Preserved."

Designed specifically for family members, private professionals, and newly appointed trustees, this short but practical guide cuts through intimidating legal jargon to deliver an actionable, step-by-step framework for trust administration. The book empowers readers with the clarity and confidence required to honor their fiduciary duties, execute complex distributions properly, and ultimately deliver long-term peace of mind for their families.

“Serving as a special needs trust trustee is an act of tremendous care and responsibility, but it can also feel overwhelming without a clear understanding of the rules,” says author Jason Neufeld. “This handbook is not a replacement for individualized legal guidance, but it is designed to give trustees a solid foundation, from day one, so they can approach their role with greater confidence. My goal is to help trustees better understand how to support and enhance the beneficiary’s quality of life while remaining mindful of the trustee’s fiduciary obligations + SSI and Medicaid rules that are so important to protect.”

The Special Needs Trust Trustee Handbook tackles the core challenges of modern administration, outlining:

*What an SNT Is (and Is Not): Dissecting foundational concepts of disability and asset planning.

*Fiduciary Roles & Responsibilities: A guide to understanding your legal liabilities, reporting requirements and other duties.

*Permitted vs. Prohibited Expenses: Crystal-clear parameters regarding what the trust can and cannot pay for directly.

*Navigating Modern Regulations: Demystifying complex In-Kind Support and Maintenance (ISM) rules, including detailed breakdowns of how regulatory updates impact food and clothing expenses.

*Recordkeeping & Compliance Best Practices: Practical techniques to maintain impeccable, audit-ready financial records.

*Mistake Prevention: Identifying and avoiding the most frequent pitfalls made by well-intentioned trustees.

In addition to foundational legal guidance, the text includes a highly practical, quick-reference "Dos & Don'ts" chart, an accessible legal glossary, and dedicated notes pages for personalized tracking. The publication serves as an invaluable reference tool for veteran trustees looking to update their workflows, as well as families putting together their initial long-term estate plans.

About the Author & Elder Needs Law, PLLC

Jason Neufeld, Esq., is a highly respected, Board-Certified Expert in Elder Law by the Florida Bar. As the founder of Elder Needs Law, PLLC, his legal practice specializes in Medicaid planning, estate planning, probate, and special needs advocacy throughout the state of Florida. He is passionately committed to helping families protect their hard-earned assets while securing vital health care and government benefits.

Availability & Purchase Information:

The Special Needs Trust Trustee Handbook is currently available globally. You can purchase your copy directly on the Amazon Store. For additional legal updates, resources, or to consult an expert attorney, visit Elder Needs Law, PLLC. For more free information, visit the firm’s popular YouTube channel.

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