DPH Observes World Sickle Cell Day, Highlights Efforts to Improve Patient Care

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 18, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – In observance of World Sickle Cell Day on June 19, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is highlighting resources available to assist sickle cell patients across the state.

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is an inherited blood disorder caused by abnormal hemoglobin, a protein that carries oxygen, in red blood cells. Healthy red blood cells with normal hemoglobin are round and easily move through even the smallest blood vessels to carry oxygen to all parts of the body. However, people with SCD have some red blood cells that are hard, sharp and shaped like a crescent moon because of the abnormal hemoglobin. These cells die early, resulting in anemia, a condition with low levels of normal red blood cells carrying oxygen. The abnormally shaped cells also can get stuck in small blood vessels, causing complications such as blood clots, extreme pain and organ damage.

In addition to SCD, there is a condition called sickle cell trait (SCT), which occurs when a person gets one sickle cell gene from one parent but the copy of the gene they receive from the other parent is normal. People with SCT usually do not have any signs of the disease, but it can be passed on to their children.

“DPH is committed to ensuring that people living with sickle cell disease in South Carolina have the opportunity to lead a healthy, high-quality life,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, acting DPH director. “Through early identification, coordinated care and strong partnerships, we work to connect individuals and families with the resources, support and information they need to thrive.”

DPH’s Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs Section works closely with the Newborn Screening Program to help provide care coordination and valuable resources to families when a newborn screens positive for SCD or SCT, including medical services, supplies, equipment and/or medications as prescribed by their medical provider.

Additionally, the statewide Sickle Cell Disease Registry, implemented in 2023, provides information on the prevalence of SCD in the state and allows patients to track their care to improve health outcomes. The goal of the state’s Sickle Cell Disease Registry is to unite patients, caregivers and healthcare providers across South Carolina, giving them the opportunity to share knowledge and experiences and accelerate progress and advancements in patient care and treatment. Participation in the registry is completely voluntary.

The registry includes a patient portal for those with SCD to document their experiences, update their information in real-time and share their medical information with their providers.

"By sharing their health information in real-time via the registry, patients are giving their providers the ability to quickly retrieve their health history and help them make informed treatment decisions," said Malerie Hartsell, DPH Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs Section Director. “Participating in the registry and sharing this information can help improve quality of life and health outcomes for SCD patients in our state.”

To learn more about SCD and the state’s Sickle Cell Disease Registry, visit DPH’s Sickle Cell Disease webpage.

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