The Guardian Group, LLC announces Fellowship Trained and Board Certified Psychiatrist: Michael Kelly, MD, QME

Dr. Michael Kelly has joined The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) with exam locations in California in the specialty of Psychiatry.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Kelly, MD is a board certified and Fellowship trained psychiatrist. He brings extensive expertise in the evaluation and treatment of disruptive behavior disorders, ADHD, mood and anxiety disorders, psychotic disorders, and complex co-occurring conditions, with specialized experience in forensic psychiatric assessment and the care of justice-involved populations, to his role as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME).As a member of The Guardian Group , Dr Kelly’s QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:● Concise Reporting● Fair and Objective Analysis● Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation● Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based● Timely Classification of MMIHe has registered QME exam location with The Guardian Group in the following locations:● San Bernardino● Los Angeles● Santee● Downey● San Pedro● Mojave● Chino Hills● Stockton● San Diego● Merced● SacramentoDr. Kelly completed his Psychiatry Residency at New York University, where he served as Chief Resident, followed by fellowships at Stanford University and the University of California, Davis, where he served as Chief Fellow. He earned his medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine and graduated cum laude with a B.A. in Communicative Disorders from San Francisco State University, reflecting his early academic excellence.Dr. Kelly has held senior roles across clinical, academic, and forensic psychiatric settings. He has led multidisciplinary teams, directed fellowship and training programs, and overseen complex psychiatric services within hospital and legal systems. He is a frequent presenter at national and international conferences and has published extensively in peer-reviewed journals. He has also co-authored influential books and textbook chapters that advance the fields of forensic psychiatry, and medical-legal scholarship.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

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