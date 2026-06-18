Statement from Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried on United States v. Ali Danial Hemani

TALLAHASSEE, FL – In response to today’s Supreme Court Ruling on United States v. Ali Danial Hemani, Nikki Fried, Chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party, issued the following statement:

“Today’s unanimous Supreme Court ruling is a victory for the American people, and one that Florida Democrats helped make possible.

As Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture, I took this fight to court because no one should be forced to choose between a medication their doctor recommended and the constitutional rights every American holds. For years, an outdated federal law treated millions of responsible people like criminals for nothing more than following their doctor’s advice. The Court’s decision said that has to stop.

This is what leadership looks like. Democrats saw a broken law and we acted. The result protects the rights of millions of Americans, and a unanimous Court agreed. When you elect Democrats, we take on the systems that fail people, and we deliver real results.”