The Guardian Group, LLC announces Chiropractor: Dayanara Thompson, DC, QME

Dr. Dayanara Thompson has joined The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) in chiropractic, with exam locations in California.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dayanara Thompson, DC is a Licensed Doctor of Chiropractic who brings extensive expertise in musculoskeletal conditions, including low back pain, spinal dysfunction, overuse injuries, and motor vehicle accident–related injuries, to her role as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME).As a member of The Guardian Group , Dr. Thompson’s QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:● Concise Reporting● Fair and Objective Analysis● Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation● Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based● Timely Classification of MMIShe has registered QME exam location with The Guardian Group in the following locations:● Sylmar● San Jose● Pittsburg● Reseda● Los Angeles - 90057● Los Angeles - 90026● Los Angeles - 90063● Milpitas● San Francisco● AntiochDr. Dayanara earned her Doctorate of Chiropractic from Life Chiropractic College West and graduated with honors in Physiology and Health Science from California State University, East Bay. Inspired by her own recovery from a serious injury, she focuses her career on chiropractic care that restores mobility, reduces pain, and wellness-based treatment.Dr. Thompson has contributed to professional and academic communities through presentations at chiropractic associations and regional conferences, addressing topics such as low back pain and lumbar spine dysfunction, cervical injuries and whiplash, as well as rehabilitation of shoulder, knee, and hip conditions. She emphasizes conservative, non‑surgical approaches to restoring mobility, reducing pain, and educating patients on preventing long‑term complications.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.