Revised Gardner PID Fee Schedule and Second Reading of Ordinance 26-01 Updating GPID Rules and Regs

On June 30, the Board of County Commissioners will consider Ordinance 2026-01 on second reading. This ordinance, which passed first reading on April 21, will update the rules and regulations of the Gardner Public Improvement District. If adopted, the ordinance would revise regulations for the bulk water program, implement new rules for service disconnection including an availability fee, update standards for line extensions for new developments, and provide for apartment sub-metering. Residents are encouraged to review the full text and participate in the upcoming meeting.

The current GPID Regulations were adopted with Resolution 18-50 and GPID Ordinance #1. Resolution 18-50 has been codified in Article II of Chapter 20 in the Huerfano County Code and is available here. GPID Ordinance #1 is available below along with updated clean and redlined versions of the proposed Ordinance.



The Board will also consider an updated fee schedule for GPID, which aligns the fee schedule to the changes made in the Ordinance. The new fee schedule does not raise rates for water, sewer, or bulk water service from those adopted in Resolution 22-40, which is included below. All changes to the existing fee schedule are noted in proposed fee schedule below.

